The Old-School 3 Ingredient Cocktail That Was John Lennon's Favorite
Everything old is new again, especially when it comes to the old-school drink that John Lennon was known to imbibe. The late music artist, who sang alongside Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr in the Beatles, liked to drink the creamy, booze-laden Brandy Alexander. This cocktail uses just three ingredients and is like a dessert in pretty stemware. Why was Lennon partial to such a hoity-toity-sounding drink?
As the story goes, the "Imagine" singer discovered this Cognac-based cocktail that's made with dark creme de cacao, cream, and a little grated nutmeg during a visit to the famed Troubadour nightclub in West Hollywood back in 1974. A Brandy Alexander is so velvety sweet that it is often referred to as a "chocolate milkshake" by its fan base. Singer-songwriter Harry Nilsson met up with Lennon at the club and got the hat tip for introducing him to it. Because the Brandy Alexander is so delicious, Lennon indulged a little too much and admitted as much on "The Grey Whistle Test," a BBC music series. He was ultimately asked to leave the club, but apologized for his behavior.
Its origins are murky
Like many other classic cocktail origins, the creation story of John Lennon's beloved Brandy Alexander is unclear. Was it named for a Tsar or a signature drink for a 1922 royal wedding, as it has been purported? Perhaps, but the first official recipe for this drink using gin is in a 1916 recipe book. A bartender named Troy Alexander is said to have crafted it as a signature drink for a fictional advertising character, but the truth behind that is anyone's guess.
The swap from gin to brandy didn't happen until the 1940s, but this didn't change the perception that this drink is a lady's cocktail. Lennon isn't the only Beatle rumored to like this drink — he apparently turned Ringo Starr onto them. If a Brandy Alexander is your go-to after-dinner choice or poolside favorite, you may want to try a Grasshopper, which is a minty, creamy drink that uses green creme de menthe, white creme de cacao, and heavy cream. Just do so responsibly.