The Old-School 3 Ingredient Cocktail That Was John Lennon's Favorite

Everything old is new again, especially when it comes to the old-school drink that John Lennon was known to imbibe. The late music artist, who sang alongside Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr in the Beatles, liked to drink the creamy, booze-laden Brandy Alexander. This cocktail uses just three ingredients and is like a dessert in pretty stemware. Why was Lennon partial to such a hoity-toity-sounding drink?

As the story goes, the "Imagine" singer discovered this Cognac-based cocktail that's made with dark creme de cacao, cream, and a little grated nutmeg during a visit to the famed Troubadour nightclub in West Hollywood back in 1974. A Brandy Alexander is so velvety sweet that it is often referred to as a "chocolate milkshake" by its fan base. Singer-songwriter Harry Nilsson met up with Lennon at the club and got the hat tip for introducing him to it. Because the Brandy Alexander is so delicious, Lennon indulged a little too much and admitted as much on "The Grey Whistle Test," a BBC music series. He was ultimately asked to leave the club, but apologized for his behavior.