Grill Pizza To Crispy Perfection With This One Tip

Pizza ovens can be expensive, especially considering the limited uses they have. Kitchen ovens can be used to make pizza, although you often need a specialty steel or stone to hold it. That said, depending on your oven and its state of cleanliness, you can cook it on the oven floor. Many turn to outdoor grills to cook their pies. It can get hot faster and brings a smoky char that an oven lacks. If you are considering using your BBQ for this purpose soon, we have a tip for you: lightly cook the dough on the grill for about a minute before you add toppings.

If the dough is right and the grill is hot, you can put it straight on the grates without a pan. Once the dough is partially cooked, take it out. Flip it over and apply the sauce, cheese, and other toppings to the side that was just grilled. Then, put it back on and finish your cooking. This will ensure the crust stays solid and doesn't get soggy from the toppings and collapse into the coals or gas burner.