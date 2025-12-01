Grill Pizza To Crispy Perfection With This One Tip
Pizza ovens can be expensive, especially considering the limited uses they have. Kitchen ovens can be used to make pizza, although you often need a specialty steel or stone to hold it. That said, depending on your oven and its state of cleanliness, you can cook it on the oven floor. Many turn to outdoor grills to cook their pies. It can get hot faster and brings a smoky char that an oven lacks. If you are considering using your BBQ for this purpose soon, we have a tip for you: lightly cook the dough on the grill for about a minute before you add toppings.
If the dough is right and the grill is hot, you can put it straight on the grates without a pan. Once the dough is partially cooked, take it out. Flip it over and apply the sauce, cheese, and other toppings to the side that was just grilled. Then, put it back on and finish your cooking. This will ensure the crust stays solid and doesn't get soggy from the toppings and collapse into the coals or gas burner.
More tips for grilling pizza
If you really want to master the art of grilling pizza, there are plenty more tips and tricks to help you pull out a beautiful pie for you and your dinner guests. Take a look at our grilled pizza recipe to get you started. Keep in mind that making your pies this way generally cooks them faster, as you can get a higher heat. This means you may want to pre-cook some of your toppings, especially the meats. Loading the pie up with a ton of cheese could also be a problem, as it may not all melt. Toss those veggies on the grill before you place them on the pie, or cut them thin to ensure they aren't raw when everything else is cooked. Additionally, keep the toppings sparse.
Any kind of dough will work, although we recommend using one made from flour with a higher gluten content when grilling pizza. This will help the pizza keep its structure in the high heat and prevent it from falling through the grate. Brushing on some oil before placing it on the racks will help keep it from sticking. Follow these tips and you'll have a great grilled pizza party!