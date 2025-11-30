You're 3 Ingredients Away From Transforming Leftover Pot Roast

Adorned with carby potatoes and hearty root vegetables, a freshly made beef pot roast is the definition of comfort. Coated in its own meaty jus, this family-friendly dish is aromatic, inviting, and filling. However, the cold leftovers that have been sitting in the fridge for a day or two? They don't have the same appeal. While you can use up leftover pot roast in hoagies and cold salads, warming up those savory shreds of meat is the definitive answer to giving it a total makeover when it comes to texture and flavor. Luckily, you're just three ingredients away from transforming leftover pot roast into a gooey and umami-rich stack of quesadillas. All you need are tortillas, a slick of butter, and some cheese to get started.

There's a quesadilla to suit virtually every taste, from those made with a simple combo of shredded cheese and black beans to others featuring veggies, chicken, and salsa. Having said that, a quesadilla that's loaded with pot roast has to be the absolute champ. Simply place your shredded meat on one tortilla with a handful of cheese, put another tortilla on top, and place it in a hot skillet until the exterior turns crispy and the cheese has melted. While adding butter to the pan isn't always necessary, it does lend the quesadilla a richer flavor and helps it to crisp up. It's this combination of the crunch of the tortilla against the yielding softness of the tender pot roast that produces such a delectable meal.