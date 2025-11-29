Martha Stewart Adds This Underrated Spice To Her Homemade Apple Butter

Once the apples and other ingredients have cooked down and the apple butter looks like the consistency of applesauce, Martha Stewart notes that you want to make certain to remove this eight-point, star-shaped spice. These woody-textured stars do not soften up while they cook or bake and are, therefore, not edible. While you can grind it up, you don't want to buy it already ground, as it loses its flavor rather quickly.

It is also important to note that star anise and anise seed are two different spices from different plants. If you want to make apple butter like Stewart but don't want to buy a star anise, you can use Chinese five spice. This mix includes cloves, cinnamon, pepper, and fennel seeds to capture the same warm spirit of the pod. Because Chinese five spice can be a little intense, start with half the amount of star anise that the recipe calls for. You can always add more.

You can use any type of apple that you want for apple butter. The results will be amazing. While slow cooking apple butter will generally give you the texture you want, you can always break out the immersion blender if there are any lumps or bumps. Then, use this condiment to transform your morning oatmeal into something more exciting, add a touch of fruitiness to your toast or morning smoothie, or give a meat marinade a sweet touch.