Costco's Kirkland Beef Pot Roast Is The Versatile Gem Your Cart Needs

It's easy to make mistakes with a homemade pot roast when you've got friends coming round for dinner. Underseason it or add too much liquid to the pot, and you can end up with a lackluster cut of meat in a diluted broth. Enter Costco to save the day with the versatile gem your cart needs: A pre-cooked Kirkland beef pot roast that can be used in several inventive recipes. In fact, its convenience and flexibility may even make it one of the Costco foods you might love better than homemade versions.

This 3-pound hunk of choice beef is fully cooked and comes in a microwaveable plastic sleeve, which contains all the natural meat juices and gravy inside. The roast is flavored with onion and garlic powder, dehydrated garlic, and malt extract. These aromatic ingredients come together with the dehydrated beef stock, corn starch, rice starch, salt, sugar, and beef fat to create a rich, spoonable gravy. Better yet, it takes only 8-10 minutes to reheat in the microwave (just pierce the plastic wrapper a few times to allow the steam to escape). Alternatively, the entire package can be covered in water and boiled in a saucepan on the stovetop for 20-25 minutes. While this method takes longer, you can use this cooking time to prepare classic pot roast sides, such as potatoes and carrots, to serve with it.