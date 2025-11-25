The Best Way To Improve Your Knife Skills, According To Andrew Zimmern

Practice makes perfect, especially when it comes to culinary knife skills. According to Andrew Zimmern, if you want to really hone those slicing, dicing, and chopping skills, you need to be utilizing them on a daily basis. This is why the "Bizarre Foods" host recommends picking up a few key items from the grocery store each week. During a 2014 appearance on the Tim Ferriss podcast, Zimmern said, "Buy big bags of carrots, onions, and celery, and every day, mince them, cut them into batons, dice them (when you're sitting around listening to the radio for 10 minutes) and practice your knife skills."

The celebrity chef further explained that this crawl before you run approach will help you see improvement in both your skill and speed within two weeks. In fact, he notes in a YouTube video that there are really only nine different cuts that you need to master, and even if you only learn four or five, it will be less of a chore and more enjoyable to cook. With a chef's knife, Zimmern demonstrates how to cut a carrot into batons. He trims the ends off and then makes an incision, pushing the tip of his knife down into the cutting board, producing a clean cut and section of carrot that is ready to be cut into quarter-inch slices. Pushing the knife blade down as he cuts allows this essential kitchen tool to do the work as he strokes through the carrot, producing a uniform cut.