Transform Tequila Into A Cozy Cocktail With Just 4 Additions

When autumn winds bring cooler weather, it's time to pack away that classic margarita with its tangy lime and punchy taste of tequila that screams sitting poolside. But rather than abandon this drink altogether, you can transform it into a cozy cocktail using four of fall's favorite ingredients plus tequila. Apple cider, maple syrup, cinnamon, and a little lemon juice are all you need to create an alcoholic sip that will keep you warm on those chilly nights.

This drink is about balance. You want to use a 2:1 ratio of apple cider to tequila. If you prefer a stronger drink, go for a 1:1 ratio. Either reposado or silver tequila is a good choice for this drink, but remember to grab apple cider and not apple juice. The former is different in that it has not been sweetened, and the liquid may look a little cloudy due to the fact that it is pressed from apples and unfiltered. The tequila, cider, lemon juice, maple syrup, and cinnamon all get poured into a shaker full of ice. Place the lid on the vessel and shake for 20-30 seconds until all the ingredients are blended and the shaker feels chilled.