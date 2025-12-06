Transform Tequila Into A Cozy Cocktail With Just 4 Additions
When autumn winds bring cooler weather, it's time to pack away that classic margarita with its tangy lime and punchy taste of tequila that screams sitting poolside. But rather than abandon this drink altogether, you can transform it into a cozy cocktail using four of fall's favorite ingredients plus tequila. Apple cider, maple syrup, cinnamon, and a little lemon juice are all you need to create an alcoholic sip that will keep you warm on those chilly nights.
This drink is about balance. You want to use a 2:1 ratio of apple cider to tequila. If you prefer a stronger drink, go for a 1:1 ratio. Either reposado or silver tequila is a good choice for this drink, but remember to grab apple cider and not apple juice. The former is different in that it has not been sweetened, and the liquid may look a little cloudy due to the fact that it is pressed from apples and unfiltered. The tequila, cider, lemon juice, maple syrup, and cinnamon all get poured into a shaker full of ice. Place the lid on the vessel and shake for 20-30 seconds until all the ingredients are blended and the shaker feels chilled.
Serving and customizing your cocktail
Strain the drink into glasses. Serving it over ice or straight is a personal preference. If you do choose to use ice, it will dilute the cocktail as it melts. But to really bring this apple margarita together, rim the edge with cinnamon sugar and add a thin apple slice, cinnamon sticks, rosemary sprigs, or star anise as a garnish. The beauty of this drink is that it is easy to make in a large batch for a party. Just keep it chilled until you are ready to pour and serve. If you are feeling adventurous, you can even break out the blender and turn your apple margarita into a frozen apple margarita.
This cocktail is also easy to customize. Cinnamon-infused tequila, along with a splash of Grand Marnier, turns this into an apple cinnamon-spiced margarita. If you don't have any maple syrup in your pantry, you can make a simple syrup by boiling water and sugar (a cup of each). Then, you can use that instead. If you make your own, you may want to add some lemon or other citrus zest to complement the flavors of this festive drink.