Make Silky Smooth Soup Without An Immersion Blender: Here's How
Making soup with an immersion blender is quick and easy, but it may not be among the essential kitchen tools you have. That doesn't mean you can't make velvety, smooth soups for a comforting fall meal or beautiful gazpacho when summer brings the heat. If you have a regular blender, the one you reach for when you make frozen margaritas, you can easily get the same results. However, using this small appliance will require a little more time, care, and attention to do so safely and to get it right.
If your blender doesn't have a glass pitcher, check your manual to make certain that the plastic is heat resistant. To create a pureed pumpkin or classic butternut squash soup, or whatever your taste buds might be hankering for, you are going to want to work in small batches when using a blender. It can get messy transferring the soup from the pot to the blender's pitcher, but don't let that dissuade you. Simply take a soup ladle and fill the blender about one-third to halfway full. As tempting as it might be to dump all of it in at once, don't. Hot liquids can react differently in your blender than cold liquids once the lid is on, so make sure yours is secure before you start blending.
Have a slice or two of bread ready
Hot liquids in a blender, particularly when it is filled beyond the half-point line, can lead to pressure buildup thanks to all that steam. When you place that lid on and the motor starts whirling, the top can pop off and create the kind of mess that goes everywhere. It can also splatter on anyone nearby and cause some serious burns. A safety-first approach is always best. You want to start slowly and keep your hand on the top. Turn the blender on its lowest setting. If you feel any type of pressure on the lid, turn the machine off. Lift the lid and let the steam and pressure free. Then, start again.
If you are worried that you won't get the same smooth texture using a normal blender, try this pro tip: Add a slice of bread. You will want to tear it into a few pieces and toss them into the soup to be blended or pureed. Do this for each batch, and you will be amazed by how lush your soup turns out. Try this trick the next time you make your golden beet soup or split pea soup, and you won't look back.