Make Silky Smooth Soup Without An Immersion Blender: Here's How

Making soup with an immersion blender is quick and easy, but it may not be among the essential kitchen tools you have. That doesn't mean you can't make velvety, smooth soups for a comforting fall meal or beautiful gazpacho when summer brings the heat. If you have a regular blender, the one you reach for when you make frozen margaritas, you can easily get the same results. However, using this small appliance will require a little more time, care, and attention to do so safely and to get it right.

If your blender doesn't have a glass pitcher, check your manual to make certain that the plastic is heat resistant. To create a pureed pumpkin or classic butternut squash soup, or whatever your taste buds might be hankering for, you are going to want to work in small batches when using a blender. It can get messy transferring the soup from the pot to the blender's pitcher, but don't let that dissuade you. Simply take a soup ladle and fill the blender about one-third to halfway full. As tempting as it might be to dump all of it in at once, don't. Hot liquids can react differently in your blender than cold liquids once the lid is on, so make sure yours is secure before you start blending.