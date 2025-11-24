For The Crispiest Fried Chicken, Grab A Box Of This Side

Sizzling up some fried chicken in a cast-iron skillet is the best way to transform a bad day into a comforting evening. There's just something about biting into that delectably crunchy coating that can turn things around in an instant. To make your fried chicken even crispier, take our advice and grab a box of instant mashed potatoes from your pantry and employ it as a flavorful dredge.

The classic way to make a batch of perfect fried chicken is to marinade the pieces in a buttermilk brine, dredge them in a mixture of flour and seasonings, and deep fry until golden. This technique ensures that the center of the chicken remains juicy while the outside develops a crispy crust. A box of instant mashed potatoes makes an awesome substitute for a traditional flour dredge because of its principal ingredient: Dehydrated potato flakes. Made by removing water from real potatoes, these flakes are packed with over 60% starch. Starch is incredible at swelling up and absorbing liquids, including the buttermilk or egg that the chicken is dipped into. This creates a protective layer on the outside of the chicken. When this wet coating meets the hot fat in the fryer, it begins to harden and become wonderfully crunchy, guaranteeing that every bite is audibly crisp. As a box of instant mashed potatoes also includes oils, seasonings, and sugar, along with the potato flakes, the breading is packed with extra flavor, too.