For Extra Crunchy Fried Chicken, Break Out One Breakfast Staple
We praise breadcrumbs for the crunch they add to our fried chicken meals. Time and again, breadcrumbs serve as the go-to for brittle bites that instantly enhance chicken. However, there's another texture-rich route to achieve shatteringly crunchy and juicy chicken: cereal. That's right—cereal is the secret ingredient to elevate your chicken. Although breadcrumbs have long been the standard for crispy fried chicken, cereal is the gold standard—literally. In addition to providing crunchy results, it gives that classic golden hue that makes any fried food stand out.
Chances are you already have a box of cereal sitting in your pantry, perhaps even some leftovers waiting to be used. Now's the time to bring them out. Just be careful not to choose a cereal with too much sugar (such as sugar-frosted flakes), although it's ultimately up to you if you prefer your fried chicken distinctly sweet. For most people, however, something more neutral, like plain cornflakes, works best, but any grain-based cereal, such as Wheaties or Cheerios, will do.
Why cereal works for fried chicken
A cereal coating provides a notably crunchy exterior. Compared to breadcrumbs, cornflakes, in particular, create crunchier fried chicken due to their larger crushed particles. The same applies to cereals like Captain Crunch, especially when crushed and left with some bigger chunks. Cereal also caramelizes well due to its slightly higher sugar content, deepening the color of the fried chicken to a golden-brown hue that enhances its visual appeal. This same heating process forms a crunchy crust as the food loses moisture from the surface, resulting in crispy fried chicken.
Additionally, you'll enjoy a hint of your chosen cereal in every bite, so choose wisely. Cornflakes lend a subtle corn flavor, Rice Krispies provide a tinge of rice, and Cheerios add an oat aroma, all of which can enhance your fried chicken's flavor along with its texture. The best part is that cereal can be crushed and used immediately to coat chicken—no toasting required, saving you time and effort. Moreover, cereals like original Cheerios and Rice Chex contain no gluten, allowing for crispy-coated fried chicken that's suitable for a gluten-free diet.
How to coat fried chicken with cereal
Start by crushing the cereal in a bowl. You can use a cup or your fist; just make sure the object is sturdy enough to smash the cereal and leave some large chunks for a crunchier chicken! In one bowl, mix flour and salt, and in another, whisk a couple of eggs. Then, set up your assembly line.
One at a time, dredge the chicken pieces in the flour and shake off any excess. Next, dip them into the eggs, ensuring the pieces are completely covered (you don't want any cereal crumbs falling off), and finally, coat the chicken in the cereal crumbs, making sure they are fully covered. After that, your chicken is ready to fry.
As you fry, look for a golden hue; don't be surprised if your chicken turns out slightly darker than when using breadcrumbs; this just means the sugar in the cereal is working. However, be careful not to burn the chicken. Check the underside occasionally, and if it's darkening past brown, go ahead and flip it. Once both sides are evenly caramelized, your crunchy, cereal-coated Krispy Fried Chicken is ready.