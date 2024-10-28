For Extra Crunchy Fried Chicken, Break Out One Breakfast Staple

We praise breadcrumbs for the crunch they add to our fried chicken meals. Time and again, breadcrumbs serve as the go-to for brittle bites that instantly enhance chicken. However, there's another texture-rich route to achieve shatteringly crunchy and juicy chicken: cereal. That's right—cereal is the secret ingredient to elevate your chicken. Although breadcrumbs have long been the standard for crispy fried chicken, cereal is the gold standard—literally. In addition to providing crunchy results, it gives that classic golden hue that makes any fried food stand out.

Chances are you already have a box of cereal sitting in your pantry, perhaps even some leftovers waiting to be used. Now's the time to bring them out. Just be careful not to choose a cereal with too much sugar (such as sugar-frosted flakes), although it's ultimately up to you if you prefer your fried chicken distinctly sweet. For most people, however, something more neutral, like plain cornflakes, works best, but any grain-based cereal, such as Wheaties or Cheerios, will do.