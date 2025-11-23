Anthony Bourdain Praised This NYC Spot For Serving The 'Best Breakfast In The Universe'

New Yorkers are famous for believing their city is the center of the universe, and, even after many years of traveling the world, Anthony Bourdain was a true New Yorker at heart. When Bourdain says, on his show "A Cook's Tour," that Barney Greengrass has "the best breakfast in the universe," it's not hyperbole. It's his local spot to treat himself.

For the episode, he admits he went overkill, ordering both the Nova, eggs, and onions along with the sturgeon platter. "They don't call him the Sturgeon King for nothing," explains Bourdain. The spot earned the title from a New York State Senator in 1938 due to its light, flaky, buttery smoked sturgeon. Bourdain needs nothing but some shmear and a plain bagel with his sturgeon. The Nova, eggs, and onions is an egg scramble of the best smoked salmon available with caramelized onions. At the end of the meal, Bourdain declares, "If God made anything better, he kept it for himself." One can only assume that God to Bourdain at that time was Yankees manager Joe Torre.

An essential part of Barney Greengrass for Bourdain was the experience. "Essential ingredients for a balanced breakfast: New York Times and Barney Greengrass. And cigarettes," says Bourdain before going through the day's news. It being a nearby spot seems to really mean something. Like any good New Yorker, he's proud of his neighborhood. He's a regular — he ends his time with "see you next week."