Air-Fry Chestnuts For A Quick And Easy Holiday Snack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose..." you know the rest. 'Tis the season for indulging in chestnuts, one of the most festive staples of the holiday season. Like eggnog and gingerbread, chestnuts make their way into the homes of many to be enjoyed while spending time with family and friends. While you may not be using an open fire to roast your chestnuts, you'll probably utilize your oven, one of the most overworked kitchen appliances of the season. Yet, if you're the proud owner of an air fryer, you can effortlessly roast chestnuts for a swift and delightful holiday snack that's sure to be loved by all.

While it won't save you time from having to prep your chestnuts, the air fryer will cook them a lot faster than your convection oven would. Once the chestnuts are ready, it's as simple as loading them into the air fryer and heating them up. Before you know it, you'll be crunching away on a variety of air-fried chestnut treats.