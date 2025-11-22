The Biggest Bowl Of Soup Ever Made Was Over 8,000 Gallons

In 2024, 45 chefs made history when they gathered around a gigantic cauldron in the Turkish city of Uşak and cooked up one big pot of soup. It was on the second day of the first annual International Uşak Tarhana Festival, a celebration of one of Turkey's most traditional soups, and thousands of people gathered to watch the phenomenon. These chefs weren't just preparing soup to serve festivalgoers (though there was plenty of that); they were working on something bigger. Chefs started making this batch of tarhana with one goal in mind: to make the biggest bowl of soup ever recorded, and they were monitored the whole time by a representative from the Guinness Book of World Records itself.

The Mayor of Uşak took charge of planning the mission. After six hours of careful monitoring and cooking, the world's biggest bowl of tarhana was finished – topped off with a lid that was delivered by crane. It weighed in at 8,002 gallons and won the title of the world's largest bowl of soup, surpassing the previous record holder, a 7,042-gallon bowl of vegetable soup made in the Netherlands in 2009. The mayor celebrated with a speech as the soup was added to the list of world records for food and drink.