Duff Goldman's Favorite Thanksgiving Side Is An Underrated Pick

Celebrity cake baker Duff Goldman has opinions on more than just dessert. Yes, Goldman had strong words to say regarding cupcakes and the people who make them, but the Ace of Cakes star does not live off of sponge and frosting alone. In a recent interview with Tasting Table, he defended a controversial and underrated baked Thanksgiving side with a long history — oyster stuffing. "I love it and nobody else does, which I don't understand. It's great," Goldman told the website.

His mother makes the side for Thanksgiving every year, and he's the only one who eats it. Much like the origins of oyster dressing, his love for the dish comes from being near the ocean. "We grew up on the water in Massachusetts. We ate a lot of seafood," Goldman said. Oysters were plentiful in Britain, where the original recipe of stuffing a turkey full of the shellfish originates. When people immigrated to the Northeast part of the United States, they found a similar abundance and the dish evolved into what we know today. It is certainly not the bready casserole the modern palate is familiar with. This version has a briney punch that makes it stand out on a table full of comforting classics. It results in a great counter to round out the meal, so why not give oyster stuffing a try this year?