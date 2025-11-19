Duff Goldman's Favorite Thanksgiving Side Is An Underrated Pick
Celebrity cake baker Duff Goldman has opinions on more than just dessert. Yes, Goldman had strong words to say regarding cupcakes and the people who make them, but the Ace of Cakes star does not live off of sponge and frosting alone. In a recent interview with Tasting Table, he defended a controversial and underrated baked Thanksgiving side with a long history — oyster stuffing. "I love it and nobody else does, which I don't understand. It's great," Goldman told the website.
His mother makes the side for Thanksgiving every year, and he's the only one who eats it. Much like the origins of oyster dressing, his love for the dish comes from being near the ocean. "We grew up on the water in Massachusetts. We ate a lot of seafood," Goldman said. Oysters were plentiful in Britain, where the original recipe of stuffing a turkey full of the shellfish originates. When people immigrated to the Northeast part of the United States, they found a similar abundance and the dish evolved into what we know today. It is certainly not the bready casserole the modern palate is familiar with. This version has a briney punch that makes it stand out on a table full of comforting classics. It results in a great counter to round out the meal, so why not give oyster stuffing a try this year?
Other tasty takes on stuffing
Oysters are not the only way to jazz up your stuffing this year. Yes, you can make a classic with bread, broth, celery, onions, and herbs, or you can cook up a fun stuffing with bacon and pineapple that will appear on everyone's plate when they go back for seconds. Feel free to make both to appeal to both the adventurous eaters and the Thanksgiving traditionalists coming home this year.
Stuffing does not have to come in the casserole dish, either. Cooking it in a mini pumpkin is a way to meld great flavor with a thematic presentation. Making it into potato stuffing balls can take it from a side to an appetizer served to your guests while they await the main event. You can always keep it safe with an umami rich mushroom stuffing. The flavors easily fit the Thanksgiving feast but give the side a little extra deliciousness beyond the simple recipe. It's a vegan version, but is one everyone would love — even your steak and potatoes dad.
Daily Meal and Tasting Table are both owned and operated by Static Media.