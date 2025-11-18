Oprah Winfrey's 'Favorite Things' Of 2025 Features This Olive Oil

High-end virgin olive oils are a luxury for most at-home cooks, but if you are looking to splurge on a present for someone you love or on yourself, Oprah Winfrey's famed Favorite Things List for 2025 contains one that you might find of interest. Add Estoublon Olive Oil to foods that Oprah truly loves, as this luxury purchase made her list. This top olive oil brand is like none other; it is quite bougie. It comes straight out of France from the Château d'Estoublon, situated in the Alpilles mountains, a region of Provence.

Estoublon olive oil is award-winning and crafted from Picholine olives grown on the estate. They are harvested from November to December and cold-pressed within 24 hours of picking. The vessel that holds each golden drop of this lush product is designed to look like a fragrance bottle. But where this oil is made and bottled aren't the only virtues that make it an amazing gift. Its taste is a true experience.