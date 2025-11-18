Oprah Winfrey's 'Favorite Things' Of 2025 Features This Olive Oil
High-end virgin olive oils are a luxury for most at-home cooks, but if you are looking to splurge on a present for someone you love or on yourself, Oprah Winfrey's famed Favorite Things List for 2025 contains one that you might find of interest. Add Estoublon Olive Oil to foods that Oprah truly loves, as this luxury purchase made her list. This top olive oil brand is like none other; it is quite bougie. It comes straight out of France from the Château d'Estoublon, situated in the Alpilles mountains, a region of Provence.
Estoublon olive oil is award-winning and crafted from Picholine olives grown on the estate. They are harvested from November to December and cold-pressed within 24 hours of picking. The vessel that holds each golden drop of this lush product is designed to look like a fragrance bottle. But where this oil is made and bottled aren't the only virtues that make it an amazing gift. Its taste is a true experience.
How to enjoy Estoublon olive oil
Estoublon olive oil has a fresh, grassy, buttery taste, and do you want to know the secret to making the perfect chocolate mousse? A drizzle of Estoublon olive oil, which serves as a finishing enhancement that gives it a silky, smooth taste. Add a few drops to salads or steamed veggies right before serving; each bite will taste better than the last. However, this is not the type of oil to use frivolously. Its price tag can be kind of eye-popping.
How much will this product set you back? A 16.9 fluid ounce bottle costs just under $65. If you purchase a bottle of this oil from Oprah's 2025 Favorite Things list, it's important to store it in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight; otherwise, you may find it degrades relatively quickly. You should also plan on using it within 3 to 4 months so it doesn't oxidize, allowing you to enjoy its peak flavor. If you are wondering if your olive oil has turned rancid, it's a good idea to always taste a drop before using it.