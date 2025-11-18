Stanley Tucci's Go-To Tomato Sauce Only Requires 5 Ingredients

There are few ingredients in Italian cooking as frequently used as tomato sauce. Whether it's some delicious stuffed peppers or a timeless dish of spaghetti and meatballs, tomato sauce is a flavorful and vibrant addition that truly brings your favorite dishes to life in a way that nothing else can. However, while there are plenty of great store-bought tomato and marinara sauces on the market today, there's no reason to avoid making the staple ingredient yourself at home. In fact, beloved actor and director Stanley Tucci has even revealed his personal strategy when it comes to making the sauce at home, one that only includes five key ingredients to complete.

Tucci showed his tomato sauce recipe in an Instagram post that revealed he had some fresh tomatoes that were soon going to go bad, prompting him to make some impromptu sauce to utilize them to their fullest. In the end, Tucci utilized chopped onions, garlic, olive oil, fresh basil, and a can of Campania tomatoes to create his variation of tomato sauce, one that he noted was incredibly versatile and could be used in countless different dishes.