French Vanilla Vs Vanilla Bean Ice Cream: What's The Difference?

Despite what the name implies, French vanilla ice cream isn't about where the vanilla came from — it's about how the ice cream is made. The "French" part points to the old custard-style technique that folds egg yolks (the ingredient that makes French vanilla so different) into the base before freezing. That step gives the ice cream its pale-gold tint and that smooth, velvety texture that feels more like dessert and less like a quick scoop.

The method traces back to classic French pastry making, where custards like crème anglaise and crème brûlée shaped the backbone of countless desserts. When American ice cream makers borrowed the idea, the result was richer, silkier, and instantly distinct from standard vanilla. It didn't take long for "French vanilla" to become shorthand for indulgence — a flavor dressed up in sophistication, even when the process wasn't purely French.

That mix of technique and marketing turned a simple custard base into a recognizable brand. You'll see the label on coffee creamers, candles, and anything aiming for a hint of comfort dressed as luxury. The name may have started as a reference to a recipe, but it's since taken on a life of its own, meaning something fancier than plain vanilla ever could.