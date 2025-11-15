The Bacon-Wrapped Appetizer That Dominated '70s Parties
If you grew up in the 1970s, you'll definitely remember foods like black forest cake and deviled eggs. However, do you recall the bacon-wrapped appetizer that dominated that decade's groovy parties? While you were dancing to the funky chicken underneath that disco ball, you may have spotted a tray of devils on horseback in the kitchen. These unusually named hors d'oeuvres may have lost their mojo over the years, but they were popular for a reason. Its combination of sweet, salty, and umami elements created a canapé that hit every taste bud.
Devils on horseback are made with either pitted dates or prunes, which are wrapped in a salty slice of bacon and brushed with oil. Once spiked with a water-soaked toothpick to prevent them from unravelling, these compact little nuggets are baked until golden. As the bacon crisps up, the sweetness of the dates (or prunes) comes to the fore, and their texture becomes slightly squidgier. Dates are truly one of the healthiest snacks to satisfy your sweet tooth due to their natural caramel-y quality and fudgy consistency. However, pairing them with umami-forward bacon produces a snack that's both honeyed and satisfyingly savory. As these bite-sized nibbles were so quick to prepare (and awesome for assembling in advance), they became a common party staple because they could be devoured easily while mingling with a drink in hand. It's definitely one of those vintage appetizer recipes that need to make a comeback.
How to elevate devils on horseback
In some recipes for devils on horseback, the fruit is stuffed with a rich, characterful cheese, such as crumbled Stilton. This addition lends the appetizer a creamier quality and sharp, nutty flavor that balances out the sweetness of the prunes. You can substitute the cheese for almonds if preferred to elevate its texture, or drizzle on some honey for extra sweetness. Alternatively, serve your devils on small pieces of toast (or croutons) that provide crunch and act as little sponges for soaking up the savory bacon fat. A sprinkling of cayenne pepper will lend your finished appetizers some devilish warmth.
If this nostalgic appetizer sounds right up your alley and you want to whip up a batch for your next family gathering, make sure to bake your skewered prunes on a baking sheet that has high sides. The bacon will release its fat as it crisps up, so using a baking tray with a lip will contain it and prevent it from dribbling onto the bottom of your oven. Alternatively, cook your devils on horseback in an air fryer, and all that fat will drip down through the holes in the crisper tray. Once you've mastered the art of making devils on horseback, you might consider preparing their heavenly counterpart: Angels on horseback, which are made with oysters instead of prunes.