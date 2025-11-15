The Bacon-Wrapped Appetizer That Dominated '70s Parties

If you grew up in the 1970s, you'll definitely remember foods like black forest cake and deviled eggs. However, do you recall the bacon-wrapped appetizer that dominated that decade's groovy parties? While you were dancing to the funky chicken underneath that disco ball, you may have spotted a tray of devils on horseback in the kitchen. These unusually named hors d'oeuvres may have lost their mojo over the years, but they were popular for a reason. Its combination of sweet, salty, and umami elements created a canapé that hit every taste bud.

Devils on horseback are made with either pitted dates or prunes, which are wrapped in a salty slice of bacon and brushed with oil. Once spiked with a water-soaked toothpick to prevent them from unravelling, these compact little nuggets are baked until golden. As the bacon crisps up, the sweetness of the dates (or prunes) comes to the fore, and their texture becomes slightly squidgier. Dates are truly one of the healthiest snacks to satisfy your sweet tooth due to their natural caramel-y quality and fudgy consistency. However, pairing them with umami-forward bacon produces a snack that's both honeyed and satisfyingly savory. As these bite-sized nibbles were so quick to prepare (and awesome for assembling in advance), they became a common party staple because they could be devoured easily while mingling with a drink in hand. It's definitely one of those vintage appetizer recipes that need to make a comeback.