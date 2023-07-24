Dates Are Truly One Of Healthiest Snacks To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Dealing with sugar cravings can be challenging, especially when you're low on energy. Sure, you could reach for a piece of chocolate, but you might end up eating the whole bar. A healthier option is to eat a handful of dates. Rich in fiber and natural sugars, this sweet fruit will fill you up quickly while giving you a much-needed energy boost. Plus, it's a delicious addition to trail mixes, homemade granola, protein bars, smoothies, and other treats.

For some people, eating dates is the traditional food-related way to end Ramadan fasting, but you can enjoy these fruits year-round. One serving, or two medjool dates, has roughly 160 calories, 38 grams of sugar, and 4 grams of fiber. You'll also get large doses of copper, magnesium, and B vitamins, plus trace minerals. The fiber in dates slows down sugar absorption into the bloodstream, which explains why these fruits have a negligible effect on blood glucose.

These fruits contain more than 70% sugar in the form of fructose, sucrose, and fructose, according to 2020 research published in the journal Nutrients. However, they don't seem to increase blood sugar levels when enjoyed in moderation. Over time, they may help reduce bad cholesterol, raise good cholesterol levels, and alleviate diabetes symptoms. Their antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and cardioprotective effects shouldn't be overlooked either,