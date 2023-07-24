Dates Are Truly One Of Healthiest Snacks To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Dealing with sugar cravings can be challenging, especially when you're low on energy. Sure, you could reach for a piece of chocolate, but you might end up eating the whole bar. A healthier option is to eat a handful of dates. Rich in fiber and natural sugars, this sweet fruit will fill you up quickly while giving you a much-needed energy boost. Plus, it's a delicious addition to trail mixes, homemade granola, protein bars, smoothies, and other treats.
For some people, eating dates is the traditional food-related way to end Ramadan fasting, but you can enjoy these fruits year-round. One serving, or two medjool dates, has roughly 160 calories, 38 grams of sugar, and 4 grams of fiber. You'll also get large doses of copper, magnesium, and B vitamins, plus trace minerals. The fiber in dates slows down sugar absorption into the bloodstream, which explains why these fruits have a negligible effect on blood glucose.
These fruits contain more than 70% sugar in the form of fructose, sucrose, and fructose, according to 2020 research published in the journal Nutrients. However, they don't seem to increase blood sugar levels when enjoyed in moderation. Over time, they may help reduce bad cholesterol, raise good cholesterol levels, and alleviate diabetes symptoms. Their antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and cardioprotective effects shouldn't be overlooked either,
This sweet fruit has some surprising health benefits
Dried fruits get a bad rap because of their high sugar content, but they also contain fiber, minerals, and plant compounds with health-promoting effects. Dates are chock-full of flavonoids, polyphenols, carotenoids, and other antioxidants. These nutrients may protect against heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, and inflammatory conditions, notes the journal Nutrients. In clinical trials, people who ate three to five servings of dried fruits weekly had a 49% lower risk of prostate cancer and were 65% less likely to die from it than the general population, according to 2020 evidence presented in Advances in Nutrition.
Other studies suggest that eating dates can boost brainpower. For instance, a 2016 review published in Neural Regeneration Research found an inverse association between date consumption and the risk of dementia, Parkinson's disease, and other neurodegenerative illnesses. Moreover, a 2015 animal study suggests that date palm fruits may improve memory and learning abilities while reducing anxiety. These potential health benefits are likely due to their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, says the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine.
This fruit is also a good source of calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and other nutrients necessary for bone health. Two medjool dates provide 7% of the recommended daily intake of magnesium, a mineral that increases bone density and protects against fractures, according to 2021 research published in the journal Biometals. Last but not least, in addition to regulating blood sugar, the dietary fiber in dates suppresses appetite and keeps you regular.
Try these delicious ways to eat dates for better health
Dates are perfect for both sweet and savory snacks, from chia pudding to energy bars. One option is to stuff them with roasted walnuts or almonds and enjoy them as a quick pick-me-up. You can also blend them with peanut butter to make a creamy spread, mix them into yogurt and smoothies, or roll them in shredded coconut for a delightful tropical treat. Make sure you also try making almond date balls to boost your energy between meals or after a heart-pumping workout.
These fruits can also complement bacon, prosciutto, and Gouda cheese. For example, there's a quick recipe for maple-bacon dates that only requires wrapping the fruits in bacon and serving them with a spicy-sweet sauce and maple syrup. Another option is to dip the dates in melted dark chocolate, refrigerate them, and enjoy them once the candy shells have hardened. For a creamy snack, slice the dates lengthwise and stuff them with tahini, goat cheese, or mascarpone.
With their naturally sweet flavor, dates can replace sugar, honey, or maple syrup in most recipes. This makes them ideal for cookie dough energy bites, granola bars, parfaits, muffins, sweet bread, and brownies. Simply chop them into small pieces or blend them until smooth, and then use them in homemade desserts. You can even stir the paste into coffee, frappes, or hot chocolate and ditch the sugar.