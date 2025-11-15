For The Most Natural Peanut Butter, Look For These 2 Ingredients

Regardless of whether it's a sweet dish or a savory one, peanut butter is a versatile ingredient that can come in handy in a myriad of situations in the kitchen. The pantry staple is widely beloved for both its nutty taste and many nutritional benefits — especially when it comes to improving heart health. However, many have found that some of the most popular brands of store-bought peanut butters have unnecessary additives that get in the way of these upsides. In fact, peanut butter only truly requires two ingredients to be created, with any additional components being used for preservation reasons more than anything.

The two ingredients in question are none other than peanuts and salt, both of which are able to come together to create some delicious, natural peanut butter for your beautifully crafted PB&J sandwiches all on their own. While many store-bought peanut butters include oils and sugar in their ingredients list, you can make it at home by simply roasting, skinning, salting, and blending raw peanuts into a soft, buttery texture.