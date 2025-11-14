From Bagels To Pastrami: The Georgia Deli Chain That Does It Right

When you think about great Jewish delis, you're probably not thinking about Atlanta. But the bustling Southern metropolis is considered a great food city by many, and has long been a multicultural melting pot. With that in mind, it's not surprising that one local deli, Goldberg's, punches well above its weight.

Founded in 1972 by a father and son team, this local bagel spot now boasts six street locations in and around Atlanta, and more at Hartsfield-Jackson airport. When it opened in its original home close to Roswell Road in Buckhead, the deli's menu was limited to bagels and a po'boy sandwich. It wasn't as simple as it sounds, however. The bagels came in half a dozen varieties, all broiled, New York style, while the po' boy was filled with salami, corned beef, turkey, and mustard, which was all piled on fresh French bread.

Until 1992, there was just one Goldberg's location (which, at the time, was called Goldberg & Son's). Then Wayne Saxe and Howard Aaron walked into the store looking for bagels as good as their Jewish grandmother used to make back in Johannesburg. They found them at Goldberg's, and quickly offered to buy the deli, counting on their professional skills as an accountant (Saxe) and experience in food service (Aaron) to build a local empire on authentic bagels and perfect po' boy. In fact, as they expanded the chain of delis and their menu, Aaron and Saxe made sure their stores and restaurants still centered on bagels. These days, their staff bake more than 500 dozen bagels a day. Converted from deli-math to numbers the rest of us can understand, that's over 6,000 bagels.