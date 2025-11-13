This $29 IKEA Cart Is Cheap, Sleek, And Keeps Liquor Tidy
Got a selection of miscellaneous liquors, distilled spirits, bitters, and syrups stashed in a cabinet somewhere? While it makes sense to store these alcoholic beverages in a hard-to-reach spot if you have young children in the house, there's something sophisticated and fancy about stowing them in a dedicated cart that you can pull out for entertaining. IKEA's Nissafors utility cart, priced at an affordable $29.99, is perfect for the job.
Available in five colors, including black, white, beige, green, and yellow, the cart has a compact, minimalist design and measures in at a slim 11 ¾-inch width, 19 ⅞-inch length, and 32 ⅝-inch height. It sits on four black castors, which make it easy to glide it around freely and slot into snug places in the dining area, living room, or kitchen without it being obtrusive. The bottom section of the cart has a depth of 3 ⅞ inches with almost 11 inches of free space above it, so it's excellent for safely storing tall bottles of base liquors, such as tequila, vodka, and rum; the lofty sides are tall enough to prevent any towering bottles from tipping over when moving the cart around.
The top two shelves are ideal for displaying smaller alcoholic beverages, glassware, cocktail shakers, and measuring cups. The result? A well-curated bar cart that brings together every item you need in one considered spot. Plus, transferring your liquor into its newly assigned location will free up one of your kitchen cabinets, providing more space for cookware and utensils.
The Nissafors utility cart is easy to keep clean
Unlike some drinks trolleys that have glass shelves, IKEA's Nissafors cart is made of powder-coated steel. This makes it super-easy to keep clean with a quick wipe down with a wet cloth and some dish soap. Just bear in mind that the top shelf is made of mesh — if you spill any drinks while mixing them, they will drip down onto the middle shelf.
The best way to stock your home bar or cart is to always have plenty of classics, like gin, vermouth, and Aperol, on standby. Mixers, such as ginger beer and club soda, and fresh garnishes (displayed on the cart just as any guests arrive) provide heaps of bandwidth for mixing fun and interesting drinks while entertaining. However, you could use the top shelf on your IKEA drinks trolley to display plants or books, keeping the bottom two for liquors, so that it blends into your living or dining room decor. If you haven't got the floor space for a drinks cart, IKEA's $25 kitchen countertop organizer makes an awesome compact option that's sleek enough to fit anywhere. Use the bottom shelf for squat bottles, like scotch or bourbon, and the top shelf for taller options, such as vodka or fancy liqueurs.