This $29 IKEA Cart Is Cheap, Sleek, And Keeps Liquor Tidy

Got a selection of miscellaneous liquors, distilled spirits, bitters, and syrups stashed in a cabinet somewhere? While it makes sense to store these alcoholic beverages in a hard-to-reach spot if you have young children in the house, there's something sophisticated and fancy about stowing them in a dedicated cart that you can pull out for entertaining. IKEA's Nissafors utility cart, priced at an affordable $29.99, is perfect for the job.

Available in five colors, including black, white, beige, green, and yellow, the cart has a compact, minimalist design and measures in at a slim 11 ¾-inch width, 19 ⅞-inch length, and 32 ⅝-inch height. It sits on four black castors, which make it easy to glide it around freely and slot into snug places in the dining area, living room, or kitchen without it being obtrusive. The bottom section of the cart has a depth of 3 ⅞ inches with almost 11 inches of free space above it, so it's excellent for safely storing tall bottles of base liquors, such as tequila, vodka, and rum; the lofty sides are tall enough to prevent any towering bottles from tipping over when moving the cart around.

The top two shelves are ideal for displaying smaller alcoholic beverages, glassware, cocktail shakers, and measuring cups. The result? A well-curated bar cart that brings together every item you need in one considered spot. Plus, transferring your liquor into its newly assigned location will free up one of your kitchen cabinets, providing more space for cookware and utensils.