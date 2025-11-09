Apple Pie Spice Vs Pumpkin Pie Spice: What's The Difference?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something iconic about the fall flavors in apple cider and pumpkin pie, and that little something isn't a big secret. It's mulling spices that really deliver the magic of autumn, the festive flavor combination that makes Starbucks' fall menu items so cozy and hot spiced apple cider taste oh-so-spicy. Cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, cloves, and cardamom are the cornerstones of these fall flavors, and they're all combined into two different spice blends that fly off shelves during the season: apple pie spice and pumpkin pie spice.

It's easy to mix up these two spice blends because they're so similar and recipes for homemade versions differ depending on their authors. In general, though, pumpkin pie spice will be a little stronger, spicier, and have one or two more ingredients than apple pie spice. Take McCormick's Pumpkin Pie Spice, for example, which contains cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and allspice. Meanwhile, the brand's Apple Pie Spice contains just cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice. Some recipes for apple pie spice do include ginger, while some recipes for pumpkin pie spice include fresh ground black pepper as well, lending an extra little kick. Both spice blends are integral to creating some autumn magic in the kitchen and the best part is that they can, quite often, be used interchangeably.