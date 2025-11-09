Apple Pie Spice Vs Pumpkin Pie Spice: What's The Difference?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's something iconic about the fall flavors in apple cider and pumpkin pie, and that little something isn't a big secret. It's mulling spices that really deliver the magic of autumn, the festive flavor combination that makes Starbucks' fall menu items so cozy and hot spiced apple cider taste oh-so-spicy. Cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, cloves, and cardamom are the cornerstones of these fall flavors, and they're all combined into two different spice blends that fly off shelves during the season: apple pie spice and pumpkin pie spice.
It's easy to mix up these two spice blends because they're so similar and recipes for homemade versions differ depending on their authors. In general, though, pumpkin pie spice will be a little stronger, spicier, and have one or two more ingredients than apple pie spice. Take McCormick's Pumpkin Pie Spice, for example, which contains cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and allspice. Meanwhile, the brand's Apple Pie Spice contains just cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice. Some recipes for apple pie spice do include ginger, while some recipes for pumpkin pie spice include fresh ground black pepper as well, lending an extra little kick. Both spice blends are integral to creating some autumn magic in the kitchen and the best part is that they can, quite often, be used interchangeably.
Yes, you can substitute apple pie spice for pumpkin pie spice
Pumpkin pie spice is more tailored for pumpkin-flavored foods — think a classic pumpkin pie or pumpkin spice latte muffins. It highlights the savory flavors of pumpkin through an intense, warming array of spices. Apple pie spice is geared toward highlighting the sweetness of apples in all kinds of desserts, drinks, and other foods, yet still lends the fruit a cozy warmth. So, if you're baking up some awesome autumn treats and run out of one of these blends, you can definitely substitute with the other for a taste that's very close to the same. And if your main goal is just to sprinkle some festive flavors onto your morning latte, either one of these spice blends will definitely do the trick.
Remember that apple pie spice isn't quite as bold as pumpkin pie spice. If you're swapping the latter with the former, you might want to add some ginger or freshly ground black pepper to kick the flavors up a notch. On the other hand, pumpkin pie spice in place of apple pie spice will add an extra oomph of flavor and subtle heat to whatever you're making, creating a slightly more intense version of the recipe.