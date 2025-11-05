Avoid This Mistake When Making Pancakes, According To Antoni Porowski

So, regardless of whether you're making your pancakes with fruit (which should always be added in the pan) or are making them plain, not stacking them is key to keeping them tasting good as they await being eaten. However, there is one incredibly useful strategy for how to avoid stacking your pancakes that also keeps them warm as you continue to cook more on the stove or griddle. "That's why the grill rack in the oven is key. It allows them to stay warm and lets them breathe without clustering them," Porowski explained. "Lay them out on one of those mesh grill racks with the little feet so the air can circulate all around [...] Don't keep them covered either; you want them to breathe."

More specifically, preheating your oven to anywhere from 200 to 275 degrees Fahrenheit — enough to keep them hot but not enough to continue to cook them — will leave you with a much better plate of pancakes when you do finally get the chance to enjoy them. This strategy is far from a new one. Martha Stewart has touted her preference for placing pancakes in the oven to keep them warm in the past. However, it goes hand in hand with keeping the hotcakes firm and delicious. Plus, if your flapjacks do get cold and need to be reheated after the fact, Porowski says the oven is also the ideal place to warm them up.

