For The Best Berry Pancakes, Add Them In The Pan, Not The Batter

The key when adding berries to your pancake batter is to add them after the batter has already been poured into the pan. While you may be tempted to fold them into your batter earlier, placing your berries carefully on top of your pancakes while cooking — just after bubbles have begun to appear — will prevent them from sinking to the bottom of the batter due to their weight, and subsequently burning. Because your batter will have already started setting, your berries will stay toward the top of the pancake, retaining their fresh taste. Additionally, if you add your berries to the batter beforehand, you risk them rupturing while being folded, leading to them bleeding into your batter and discoloring it. And while frozen berries retain their shape better than fresh ones, they are more likely to add dark streaks to your pancake batter, so you'll want to add these as late as possible when your pancake batter is on the griddle pan.

It's important to know that berries are also likely to burst when in direct contact with a hot pan, so for an extra layer of protection from that heat, add a little extra batter on top of your berries as a sealant. After you've added the berries to your pancakes, go ahead and flip them — but be sure that you don't press down on your pancakes with your spatula, as you don't want your berries to burn.