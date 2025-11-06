The Popular Beverage Carla Hall Always Gives A Hard Pass
Carla Hall, who introduced the world to the "hootie hoo" catchphrase she uses when she is trying to find her hubby in a crowd and is handing out tips for the flakiest biscuits, shuns a popular morning drink that might surprise you. The host of "The Chew" and cookbook author revealed in a Harper's Bazaar Food Diaries video interview, "I don't like coffee." Cue the shock and dismay. That's right. No pumpkin spice lattes in the fall or iced coffees in the summer for Hall. How does the celebrity chef function without this popular beverage?
While 85% of Americans drink some form of caffeine, Hall is not among them. This may be a smart move because, according to UCLA Health, as people age, they can develop a sensitivity to this stimulant. A study found that when you hit 65, it takes a third longer to process caffeine compared to your younger self. Add this to things you didn't know about coffee.
Hall concedes that her vibrant personality would lead one to think she consumes a lot of caffeine, but that simply is not the case. Hall told Eating Well, "I'm a water drinker in the morning." In fact, per New You, she drinks an entire liter before she makes a green juice drink and cereal.
She drinks this hot beverage instead
However, while Carla Hall may have an aversion to coffee, if she needs something hot to drink to warm her up or soothe her soul, she turns to a cup of tea. Her go-to is made by Harney & Sons and is a hot cinnamon spice. She said, "I freaking love it." This black tea, which is caffeinated, is described as smooth and sweet, offering its consumer tastes of cloves, cinnamon, and orange peel. Sounds like the perfect sip for the fall.
While some teas like matcha have just as much caffeine as coffee, most have roughly half the amount of caffeine as coffee, give or take a few milligrams. An 8-ounce cup of brewed coffee has about 96 milligrams of caffeine compared to tea's 4 milligrams. How much caffeine is too much? 400 milligrams of caffeine is considered "safe" for most adults; however, that's at the top end. So, if you find yourself a little jittery after downing a cup, you might want to cut back.