The Popular Beverage Carla Hall Always Gives A Hard Pass

Carla Hall, who introduced the world to the "hootie hoo" catchphrase she uses when she is trying to find her hubby in a crowd and is handing out tips for the flakiest biscuits, shuns a popular morning drink that might surprise you. The host of "The Chew" and cookbook author revealed in a Harper's Bazaar Food Diaries video interview, "I don't like coffee." Cue the shock and dismay. That's right. No pumpkin spice lattes in the fall or iced coffees in the summer for Hall. How does the celebrity chef function without this popular beverage?

While 85% of Americans drink some form of caffeine, Hall is not among them. This may be a smart move because, according to UCLA Health, as people age, they can develop a sensitivity to this stimulant. A study found that when you hit 65, it takes a third longer to process caffeine compared to your younger self. Add this to things you didn't know about coffee.

Hall concedes that her vibrant personality would lead one to think she consumes a lot of caffeine, but that simply is not the case. Hall told Eating Well, "I'm a water drinker in the morning." In fact, per New You, she drinks an entire liter before she makes a green juice drink and cereal.