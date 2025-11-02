Swap Butter For Oil For A Softer Refrigerated Cake (It Really Makes A Difference)

Butter is making a big comeback as much of the younger generation takes their health advice from influencers who disagree with the general consensus of medical professionals over the safety of certain cooking oils. It is hard to argue that butter isn't delicious. Baking with butter can result in fiercely flaky croissants and biscuits. As it melts, the water in the butter steams the inside of the baked goods, leaving behind deliciously crisp layers. It is this water in the butter that can create a denser cake. Butter is generally 15% to 18% water, and in the cake it strengthens the gluten, giving the end result more structure and less tenderness. On the other hand, using oil leaves more fat in the finished product, resulting in a nice, soft cake. It is perfect when you are making a delicate chiffon cake.

What oil does lack, however, is that rich, buttery flavor. Many cakes require the essence, like in a buttery pound cake. It is not just about flavor, though, as some cakes, especially ones with a frosting, will often need the strength the butter brings, which is why you will see it used in most wedding cakes. Luckily, you can have the best of both worlds. Try substituting 20% to 25% of your butter by volume with a neutral oil.