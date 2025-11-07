One Of The World's Most Classic Cocktails Is A 3-Ingredient Gin Wonder

When it comes to cocktails, gin is among the most versatile liquors to choose for the job and has been found in some of the most legendary mixed drinks ever made. You can look at the long and storied history of gin to find cocktails ranging from the incredibly complex to the remarkably simple that have satisfied many lovers of the liquor, but among the most classic and delightful gin cocktails is an underrated creation that only requires three ingredients to make.

The drink in question is none other than the bee's knees cocktail. It's a shaken beverage that combines gin, honey simple syrup, and lemon juice to create a sweet and surprisingly mellow taste that lovers of fruity cocktails are likely to appreciate. While it may seem like the lemon juice in particular would be doing a lot of the heavy lifting in the cocktail, some have noted that no one ingredient truly overshadows another. Thus, while it may not be the most popular drink in this day and age (which you likely guessed from the name alone), the balanced cocktail is more than worthy of a try regardless of whether you're at the bar or at home.