Make Easier And Cheaper Pizzas At Home With This Simple Swap

Craving a homemade pizza but haven't got the time or energy to make the dough from scratch? Simply sub it for inexpensive, store-bought pita bread! It's the perfect shape, features almost all of the same ingredients, and eliminates the messy work of making and rolling out your own bases. The best thing about a New York-style pie is the incredible combination of the crispy crust and gooey cheese; it's this textural contrast that lends a quality pizza such a filling mouthfeel and satisfying character.

To recreate this at home, simply bake your un-topped pita in the oven or air fryer for a few minutes so it can get a head start and begin to crisp up as detailed in this recipe for chicken marinara pita pizzas. If you place your sauce and cheese directly over a cold pita bread and bake it all in one session, the base will become soggy as it soaks up the marinara sauce. While crisping up your pita does add another step to the process, you can get on with shredding your cheese or prepping your pepperoni in the meantime.

To make a super-crispy crust, brush an egg white wash on both sides of your pita before baking it. This will help the bread develop some crunch and create a protective sheen on the surface, preventing it from soaking up the sauce too readily. For some extra flavor, sprinkle some garlic powder, paprika, or chili flakes over the egg-washed crust before baking.