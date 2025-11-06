12 Dollar Tree Kitchen Finds For A Festive Thanksgiving

Holidays, including Thanksgiving, are a fantastic excuse to buy festive, on-theme decorations or dinnerware. The only problem with this is that it can get expensive pretty quickly, especially if you're someone who likes to really go all out on decorations, wanting to buy everything from cups to plates to centerpieces and so on.

This is where the Dollar Tree comes in. The discount store offers a plethora of themed Thanksgiving items that will make your holiday as festive as you want it to be, but without you having to stretch your wallet. Just about every item on this list costs $1.50, which means that you can buy quite a few things without going over your budget, whether it's 30 bucks or 100 bucks. You can pick and choose which items are most important to you, then go from there — maybe that means simply buying themed plates or maybe that means putting together an entire tablescape.

Additionally, we've done the hard part for you: Searching for the best items. Here, we've compiled all of the fun kitchen finds that you'll need to make this holiday even more memorable and festive.