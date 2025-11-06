12 Dollar Tree Kitchen Finds For A Festive Thanksgiving
Holidays, including Thanksgiving, are a fantastic excuse to buy festive, on-theme decorations or dinnerware. The only problem with this is that it can get expensive pretty quickly, especially if you're someone who likes to really go all out on decorations, wanting to buy everything from cups to plates to centerpieces and so on.
This is where the Dollar Tree comes in. The discount store offers a plethora of themed Thanksgiving items that will make your holiday as festive as you want it to be, but without you having to stretch your wallet. Just about every item on this list costs $1.50, which means that you can buy quite a few things without going over your budget, whether it's 30 bucks or 100 bucks. You can pick and choose which items are most important to you, then go from there — maybe that means simply buying themed plates or maybe that means putting together an entire tablescape.
Additionally, we've done the hard part for you: Searching for the best items. Here, we've compiled all of the fun kitchen finds that you'll need to make this holiday even more memorable and festive.
Harvest-Themed Table Cover
A themed tablecloth is the perfect way to make your dinner table much more festive without having to put in a ton of time or money. Even if you stick to your regular plates and cups, the right tablecloth can transform your space. And these two harvest-themed table covers are just what you need for your Thanksgiving dinner table. There are two design options to choose from: A pumpkin design and an autumnal leaf motif. At just $1.50 each, you could even buy both. If you're hosting a large Thanksgiving dinner, then you may need a tablecloth for two tables — and it would be fun to have a different design for each.
Royal Norfolk Pumpkin Glass
Food may be the focus of Thanksgiving, but you're going to need to serve beverages as well. And what better way to serve those drinks than with these pumpkin-themed glasses? The cup has a fun design featuring pumpkins of different hues, such as orange, blue, and white. It's full of color and will be eye-catching to your guests. These glasses are priced at $1.50 each.
Fall Leaves Glass Coolers
If you don't love the pumpkin design of the previous glasses, you can opt for these fall leaf glass coolers instead. The design of these cups, which are also $1.50 each, features an array of orange autumnal leaves that will immediately make your guests feel just a little bit more festive. Plus, they can be used throughout autumn, so they don't have to be reserved for just one day.
Seasonal Collection Fabric Pumpkin
If you're on the hunt for a cute centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table, look no further than these fabric pumpkins from Dollar Tree. There are five color options: Green, red, yellow, orange, and white. Each pumpkin — which is 7 inches wide, 7 inches long, and 6 inches tall — is priced at $5, so it's a little more expensive than the average Dollar Tree item. Still, these pumpkins can be saved and reused yearly at Thanksgiving, so it's worth the extra few bucks. Choose your favorite color or buy a small collection to make a "pumpkin patch" right on your dinner table.
Royal Norfolk Fall Theme Ceramic Plate
Cooking Thanksgiving dinner is no easy feat — even if you use our guide on how to get it done in just five hours — so you may want to present the feast on beautiful, festive plates. For this purpose, you need to check out these ceramic plates with a gorgeous orange autumnal leaf design. Each plate is $1.50, so you can buy a whole set for pretty cheap — nine bucks for a set of six or 15 bucks for a set of 10, for example.
Royal Norfolk Fall Leaves Ceramic Bowl
Those autumnal leaf ceramic plates have matching bowls, too, so you can make it a set. Buy some of these fall leaf ceramic bowls — which are also priced at $1.50 apiece — and use them to serve Thanksgiving appetizers, such as a fall fig salad or fall vegetable soup.
Royal Norfolk Fall Theme Ceramic Mug
The fall leaf ceramic plates and mugs have one more piece in the matching set: A ceramic fall-themed mug. For just $1.50 each, you can buy these autumnal leaf ceramic 16-ounce mugs, whether you buy them on their own or make them a part of the set. These are just what you need to serve after-dinner hot spiced apple cider or the ultimate hot chocolate.
Harvest Pumpkin Paper Plates
If you want to minimize the number of dishes you'll have to do in the aftermath of Thanksgiving dinner, then you need to buy this set of paper plates with a harvest pumpkin design. The plate is so aesthetically pleasing — it shows a collection of pumpkins and autumn foliage on one edge with an orange outline — that your guests will hardly even notice that you're using paper plates. The set comes with 15 plates and costs $1.50.
Artificial Floral Pumpkin Arrangement
Here's another centerpiece option for your Thanksgiving table: An artificial floral arrangement. There are four arrangements to choose from: A white vase with orange and pink florals, an orange vase with sunflowers, a light blue vase with a variety of blue flowers, and a red vase with white, orange, and yellow florals. Each arrangement is priced at six dollars. Again, this is another item that is a bit more expensive than most Dollar Tree items, but because these arrangements are made of artificial flowers, you can use them each year.
Seasonal Collection 2-Ply Pumpkin Napkins
One item that is a non-negotiable at any big dinner party, including Thanksgiving? Napkins. And while you could set up your table with any simple, white ones, it will be much more fun if you decorate your dinner table with these two-ply napkins with an autumnal pumpkin design. The pack comes with 24 napkins and is priced at just $1.50.
Seasonal Collection 2-Tier Decorative Tray
If you're serving desserts that aren't pie — such as cookies or cupcakes — then you may want to invest in an autumnal decorative two-tier tray so that the yummy desserts are on display in the cutest, most festive way possible. There are two tray options: The first one has the outline of a fall leaf shape at the top, and the second one is topped with a pumpkin-shaped outline. Each tray is priced at seven bucks. If you need ideas for some non-pie desserts that are perfect for displaying on these trays, you can try out our pumpkin cupcakes with maple cream cheese frosting, our nutty chocolate chip pumpkin cookies, or our slow cooker cinnamon rolls.
Harvest Inspired Grateful Stemless Wine Glasses
For many adults, wine is a must at holiday dinners — so you're going to need some Thanksgiving-themed glasses. These harvest-inspired stemless wine glasses feature a design with a range of orange autumnal flowers, as well as the word "grateful." Each glass, which is 16.8 ounces, is priced at just $1.50. Use these for your favorite type of wine or even for a Thanksgiving cocktail, such as an apple cinnamon spiced margarita or a mulled wine cocktail.