The Reason Starbucks Grilled Cheese Is So Delicious
Despite being one of the simplest dishes you can make, the humble grilled cheese sandwich ranges widely in quality depending on which ingredients you use to create it and how. While we all aspire to make the perfect grilled cheese — and many believe they can even improve on that perfection — it's hard to argue against the fact that Starbucks' delectable signature Crispy Grilled Cheese on Sourdough is up there with the best of the best. One of the main reasons why Starbucks' grilled cheese sandwich is such a strong menu item can be found right there in its name — using sourdough for grilled cheese over more standard types of bread like white or wheat is easily one of the best ways to improve the classic sandwich, largely due to its strong flavor and sturdy texture.
However, that's not the only area where Starbucks' grilled cheese excels; each of the key ingredients between the bread is similarly consequential towards making the sandwich as delicious as possible. Utilizing both white cheddar and mozzarella, this cheesy treat provides a strong blend of flavors that mesh even better with the sourdough itself thanks to the inclusion of Parmesan cheese butter on the exterior sides of each slice of bread. These four ingredients come together to make a simplistic yet remarkably delicious entrée that tons of Starbucks fans adore, even despite its increasing price.
How to replicate the Starbucks grilled cheese at home
While Starbucks' Crispy Grilled Cheese on Sourdough isn't necessarily the best grilled cheese sandwich in America its uniquely moreish taste is definitely worth trying if you find yourself at the massive coffee chain. However, the aforementioned high price of the grilled cheese — which currently sits at $6.95, at the time of writing, but varies depending on your location — has led many to emulate the fan favorite menu item at home instead. Ultimately, while the recipe is simple, there are a few factors to keep in mind to ensure you make the perfect sandwich. For starters, using freshly-sliced cheese rather than shredded will give it a more uniform cheesiness alongside that all-important cheese-pull.
Furthermore, using thin slices of cheese is among the biggest mistakes you can make when cooking a grilled cheese, so make sure both your white cheddar and mozzarella are thick enough to get the job done if you're slicing them yourself. From there, mixing together standard butter with finely grated parmesan will give you results akin to the Starbucks menu item. Some fans also note that getting the ideal taste also requires a pinch of garlic salt, but this ingredient is not generally seen as vital to the recipe; it depends on your taste. From there, cook the sandwich until it's golden brown, slice it in half, add some sriracha and honey — the best toppings for Starbucks' grilled cheese— and enjoy.