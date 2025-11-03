The History Of The Brownie Begins In 19th Century Chicago

In 2022, the world's largest brownie was baked by Betty Crocker MENA in Saudi Arabia, a whopping 335-pound brownie that landed in the Guinness Book of World Records. While it was the biggest on record to ever come out of the oven, it certainly isn't the first. The sweet dessert has been around for over a hundred years and was invented for an event that debuted many other new food brands and creations, like Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer, the classic caramel popcorn snack called Cracker Jacks, and Juicy Fruit gum. Brownies were developed for the 1893 Chicago World's Fair, and their creation was commissioned by the head of the event's Board of Lady Managers: Bertha Palmer, who owned a Chicago hotel with her husband called The Palmer House.

Palmer thought a chocolaty, hand-held, cake-like treat would be a hit at the 1893 event (also known as the World's Columbian Exhibition). So, she asked the pastry chefs at the Palmer House hotel to make something that matched her vision. The very first brownie that debuted at the fair was cut into long squares, easy for individual sale and transport as fairgoers wandered the event.