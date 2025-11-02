240-Year-Old Whiskey Brand Was A First Of Its Kind (& Still Loved Today)

Among the smoothest whiskeys to drink straight, Evan Williams Bourbon has earned its place behind bars and on bar carts alike. The label may not chase limited-edition hype or collector drama, yet its soft vanilla cream, caramel chew, and touch of nutmeg remind drinkers why Kentucky bourbon became a classic in the first place. From its buttery texture to that faint oak finish, it's a bottle that feels familiar in the best way.

Heaven Hill Distillery, still family-owned since 1935, produces Evan Williams not far from the site of the original operation. The brand sits comfortably as the second-best-selling Kentucky Straight Bourbon in the world, a longtime heavyweight that continues to outsell flashier newcomers. Order bourbon at the bar like a real connoisseur, and there's a good chance this is the label you'll end up with.

Few realize that the bourbon in their glass shares DNA with the first commercial distillery in Kentucky — a 1783 riverfront operation Evan Williams built long before bourbon had a name for itself. Two centuries later, that same straightforward charm still anchors every glass.