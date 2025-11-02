The Simple Seasoning That Takes Homemade Chili To New Heights

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chili is the ultimate crowd-pleaser, a meal that appeals to everyone. Dressed up or ultra-simple, it can morph to fit any occasion, and the flavor can change with just a few different ingredients (like these 14 ingredient swaps that will make chili so much better). You can sink a lot of time and money into the perfect pot of chili, but you don't have to. There's an affordable and absolutely easy way to add a ton of flavor to your standard all-American chili. All you need is a packet of taco seasoning.

The spices included in a standard taco seasoning blend are the same ones that normally go into chili – cumin, paprika, chili powder, onion and garlic powder, oregano, black pepper, and red pepper flakes or cayenne pepper. A packet of taco seasoning adds all those spices into your chili in one easy step. You don't have to invest in every single spice on the list (unless you're ready to stock up on the best staple spices). Just buy a single packet of taco seasoning and get all the flavor you need for, potentially, less than a dollar.