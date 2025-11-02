The Simple Seasoning That Takes Homemade Chili To New Heights
Chili is the ultimate crowd-pleaser, a meal that appeals to everyone. Dressed up or ultra-simple, it can morph to fit any occasion, and the flavor can change with just a few different ingredients (like these 14 ingredient swaps that will make chili so much better). You can sink a lot of time and money into the perfect pot of chili, but you don't have to. There's an affordable and absolutely easy way to add a ton of flavor to your standard all-American chili. All you need is a packet of taco seasoning.
The spices included in a standard taco seasoning blend are the same ones that normally go into chili – cumin, paprika, chili powder, onion and garlic powder, oregano, black pepper, and red pepper flakes or cayenne pepper. A packet of taco seasoning adds all those spices into your chili in one easy step. You don't have to invest in every single spice on the list (unless you're ready to stock up on the best staple spices). Just buy a single packet of taco seasoning and get all the flavor you need for, potentially, less than a dollar.
How to pick the perfect taco seasoning for your tastes
The type of taco seasoning you choose will impact the overall flavor of your chili, and not every taco spice packet is the same. The types of ingredients and their ratios are different with each brand and style of spice blend. Some have a tomato-heavy flavor with sweeter undertones. Others are spicier and have more chili powder. Added ingredients, like lime juice, impact the flavor too. Each brand is different. Fire & Smoke Society makes its taco seasoning with cocoa, for instance, while McCormick offers the standard, mild taco seasoning we know and love.
Chili seasoned with a packet of taco seasoning doesn't have to become taco chili. Nix the beans and make it a classic Texas chili, or use your mix to season white chicken chili, and you'll likely find yourself with a new favorite dinner dish. But why not lean into the flavors? A packet of taco seasoning is just the starting point for what you can do with taco-inspired chili. Add corn, beans, shredded cheese, diced onion, and canned stewed tomatoes for a base that's reminiscent of tacos. Garnish with fresh shredded cheese, sour cream, green onion, and broken tortilla chips.