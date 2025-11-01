The Absolute Best Ways To Upgrade Roasted Brussels Sprouts

When upgrading roasted Brussels sprouts, it's useful to think both in terms of contrast and synchronicity, and consider how you can add different notes without creating a clash. Using jalapeños and honey will allow you to do just that. Chopped jalapeños will give your sprouts a pop of heat that works against their inherent mellowness, but also provide a grassy note that pairs well with the cruciferous vegetable's flavor profile. If you opt for pickled jalapeños, that grassiness will be replaced by a sourness, which will again contrast the sprouts, but make them way more lively. The honey, meanwhile, will lift the caramelized sweetness that's unlocked when the sprouts are roasted.

One of the easiest ways to add these ingredients to your Brussels sprouts is by making a jalapeño honey. While the sprouts are cooking, mix the honey, jalapeños, and any other ingredients you'd like (such as garlic or soy sauce), and then drizzle the mixture over them once they're done. Alternatively, you can roast your sprouts in the honey, which will help them caramelize more, and then stir through the jalapeños at the end. Bear in mind, though, that if you're using fresh jalapeños, it can be useful to cook them separately and add them at the end, instead of dicing and roasting them with the sprouts. The ingredients will cook at different rates, and your chilis may burn.