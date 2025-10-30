This 3-Ingredient Apple Crisp Is Dumped Right In Your Cast Iron Skillet (It Couldn't Be Easier)

If you're craving a homemade apple crisp but don't want to put in too much work or use too many ingredients, then you need to know about this three-ingredient version that is as easy as can be. This simple recipe is courtesy of YouTuber KaileesKitchen, who, in her video, explains the three ingredients that you need: Two cans of apple pie filling, four packets of instant oatmeal, and one cup of melted butter. For the instant oatmeal, she notes that you can use any flavor that you want, but that she recommends maple brown sugar. Other flavors that would work well for an apple crisp include cinnamon and spice or apples and cinnamon.

KaileesKitchen starts by dumping the apple pie filling right into the cast-iron skillet. Then, she mixes the melted butter with the packets of instant oatmeal in a bowl before spreading the mixture over the apples in the skillet. Finally, she bakes for 20 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. When making this at home, you can always adjust the amounts to fit your cast iron skillet — if you have one on the smaller side, for example, you may not need two full cans of apple pie filling.

After throwing the dish together and letting it bake, you'll have a warm and cozy dessert that is perfect for an after-dinner treat during the colder months. It's sweet, rich, and comforting — in other words, the ideal dessert.