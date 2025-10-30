The Texas Way To Make Chicken Casserole Taste Better

In many ways, Texas is known for doing things just a bit differently than the rest of the country, and the state's most popular chicken casserole is no exception. There are many different ways people across the country prefer to make this classic dish — such as the always-popular buffalo chicken casserole and the ultra-nostalgic chicken noodle casserole — but Texans tend to favor the one and only King Ranch chicken casserole, a dish that has an out-of-this-world flavor focused on some staples of traditional Tex-Mex cooking.

The King Ranch chicken casserole, which Texans prefer to call just "King Ranch chicken," can be made in a variety of different ways, but it uses King Ranch chicken sauce, which includes chicken stock, onion, garlic, peppers, tomatoes, chopped green chilies, and either sour cream or yogurt. This sauce is placed in a pan and layered with torn-up tortillas, another layer of the sauce with seasoned shredded chicken added to it, and finally topped with shredded cheese to create an incredibly flavorful dish. Many classic versions also utilize creamy canned soup in place of either yogurt or sour cream to give the dish an even more exquisite taste. However, be forewarned – using canned chicken in place of freshly shredded chicken is a mistake for any casserole, including King Ranch chicken.