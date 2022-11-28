Why You Might Not Receive A See's Candies Advent Calendar This Year
Advent calendars are a fun way to lead up to Christmas by enjoying a treat every day, and many candy companies get in on the fun by releasing their own calendars. See's Candies, which was founded in 1921, is definitely in on the Christmas cheer — the website features an entire Christmas section of goodies.
The 2022 See's Candies advent calendar was announced on October 22 via email for the company's newsletter subscribers, according to Milled. The email stated that the calendars were in "limited quantities," but customers could order their calendars through See's website, or pick them up in stores.
The calendars sold for $45 before tax, and the miniature doors featured a mix of individually wrapped solid milk chocolates, lollipops, and filled chocolates, via New York Times. As the calendars remained up to order on the website, customers were excited to receive their sweet treats before December. Unfortunately, some may have to find an alternative.
Some unlucky customers will receive refunds
Due to the demand for the advent calendar exceeding the available supply, The Takeout reports that some unlucky See's Candies customers won't be receiving an advent calendar this year. The article's author reportedly ordered candies alongside the calendar on November 3, and when the partial order showed up on the 17th, they reached out to See's customer service for an explanation. The company's representative explained that the advent calendars were oversold, and an unspecified number of customers would be receiving notification that their orders would be canceled.
The customer service representative stated that refunds were in the works, though they may take a while to land after the Thanksgiving holiday. It is unclear why the site did not cap orders once the on-hand supply had been sold, or why See's hasn't reached out to customers before sending other items from their orders. Hopefully, those left without a See's chocolate advent calendar will be able to find an alternative to celebrate the holiday season!