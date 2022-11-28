Why You Might Not Receive A See's Candies Advent Calendar This Year

Advent calendars are a fun way to lead up to Christmas by enjoying a treat every day, and many candy companies get in on the fun by releasing their own calendars. See's Candies, which was founded in 1921, is definitely in on the Christmas cheer — the website features an entire Christmas section of goodies.

The 2022 See's Candies advent calendar was announced on October 22 via email for the company's newsletter subscribers, according to Milled. The email stated that the calendars were in "limited quantities," but customers could order their calendars through See's website, or pick them up in stores.

The calendars sold for $45 before tax, and the miniature doors featured a mix of individually wrapped solid milk chocolates, lollipops, and filled chocolates, via New York Times. As the calendars remained up to order on the website, customers were excited to receive their sweet treats before December. Unfortunately, some may have to find an alternative.