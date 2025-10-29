The Forgotten Dry Ingredient Trick For Extra Fluffy Omelets

Omelet lovers on the hunt for the secret ingredient to make them light and fluffy will be happy to learn they don't have to look much further than their own pantry. There is one forgotten ingredient that chefs and home cooks have been adding to their omelets and scrambled eggs for decades, and that's baking soda. Despite both being leavening agents, baking soda and baking powder are different. However, baking soda, also known as sodium bicarbonate, releases gas when it comes into contact with acid and warms up. This single ingredient will help you make a perfect omelet every time.

When you add baking soda to your whipped egg mixture before it hits the frying pan, it transforms your omelet into a fluffy, lighter-than-air bite. How it works: As small pockets of gas form, they cause the egg mixture to plump up like popcorn but without the noise. The result is an omelet that is voluminous and pillowy soft. However, be careful about being overzealous with this dry ingredient. Unlike when you add too much of this powdery substance to sweet pancakes, too much baking soda can actually cause a bitter aftertaste that renders your eggs inedible.