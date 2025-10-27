Neither Jam Nor BBQ: The Tangy Store-Bought Sauce You Should Add To Meatballs
How many ways are there to make cocktail meatballs? With all the different flavor combinations and serving styles, naming all of the ways to upgrade store-bought frozen meatballs would take too long. Among the variations, however, is a flavor profile that might just become your new favorite method to make party meatballs. Do something a little different this time around and infuse them with Asian-inspired flavors using a store-bought bottle of teriyaki sauce.
Teriyaki sauce turns cocktail meatballs into a savory-sweet experience somewhat reminiscent of the grape jelly meatballs that were a trendy 1960s appetizer. Those snacks were heated in a slow cooker with a concoction made of grape jam or jelly and barbecue sauce. Teriyaki delivers a similar style of flavors in one bottle that you can add right into the crockpot. If you're baking them instead, toss them in the sauce after they're done in the oven for the most intense flavor. A plate of teriyaki meatballs will satisfy any crowd and makes a great lunch, but you can dress them up however you'd like. Make a meal out of teriyaki meatballs and ramen, put them over rice, stuff a few in a lettuce wrap, or use them in a stir-fry.
Types of teriyaki sauce to add to your next batch of meatballs
Any brand of store-bought teriyaki sauce will work with cocktail meatballs, as does a standard homemade teriyaki sauce. Remember, the kind of dressing you use will influence the taste, so choose the one based on the flavors you'd like to highlight. For a good balance of sweet and savory, try something like Kona Coast's Paradise Pineapple Teriyaki, and if you love a spicy challenge, add some Crying Thaiger Sriracha Teriyaki Chili Sauce to the mix.
Teriyaki meatballs are a starting point for a wide range of dishes that could be the star of your next get-together (or solo dinner). Add cranberry sauce, sweet rice wine, or a touch of vinegar to your preferred sauce for a tangy twist. Make the dish with minced ginger and garlic for an even wider range of Asian-inspired flavors. Dipping sauces and garnishes can add even more interest and flavor to your meatballs. You can use sweet and sour or sweet chili sauce for dipping. Garnish with green onions, toasted sesame seeds, red pepper flakes, lime wedges, pickled and fresh ginger, or cilantro. A piece or two of fresh pineapple also adds a burst of complementary flavor to teriyaki meatballs. With a snack this diverse, the list of options is as long as your imagination!