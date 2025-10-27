Neither Jam Nor BBQ: The Tangy Store-Bought Sauce You Should Add To Meatballs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

How many ways are there to make cocktail meatballs? With all the different flavor combinations and serving styles, naming all of the ways to upgrade store-bought frozen meatballs would take too long. Among the variations, however, is a flavor profile that might just become your new favorite method to make party meatballs. Do something a little different this time around and infuse them with Asian-inspired flavors using a store-bought bottle of teriyaki sauce.

Teriyaki sauce turns cocktail meatballs into a savory-sweet experience somewhat reminiscent of the grape jelly meatballs that were a trendy 1960s appetizer. Those snacks were heated in a slow cooker with a concoction made of grape jam or jelly and barbecue sauce. Teriyaki delivers a similar style of flavors in one bottle that you can add right into the crockpot. If you're baking them instead, toss them in the sauce after they're done in the oven for the most intense flavor. A plate of teriyaki meatballs will satisfy any crowd and makes a great lunch, but you can dress them up however you'd like. Make a meal out of teriyaki meatballs and ramen, put them over rice, stuff a few in a lettuce wrap, or use them in a stir-fry.