The Leafy Green That Contains More Potassium Than A Banana

Potassium is an electrolyte with a lot of positive benefits. It counterbalances salt, helping to prevent high blood pressure. As an electrolyte, it helps your body keep its fluids in balance. And it's great for muscle cramps. There's a reason people hand you a banana when you're feeling sluggish or your muscles are cramping up — it has potassium and is quick and easy to eat. However, when it comes to being a good source of this vital mineral, bananas are only middle-of-the-road. If you really want a big blast of the electrolyte, eat more beet greens.

Yes, it's difficult to grab a bunch of beet greens out of your bag while on a long, sweaty bike ride. Bananas certainly have the advantage when it comes to ease of eating. But while beet greens may not come in their own wrapper, a cup of beet greens has 1,308 milligrams of Potassium, a better than 50% increase over a cup of bananas, which has 805 milligrams. So stop composting those greens and eat them instead.