The Affordable Costco Kirkland Find Every Home Baker Needs
Savvy home bakers are never without essential items. Warming spices like cinnamon and ginger and liquid flavorings such as vanilla and almond extracts are key pantry ingredients that lend an inviting aroma and depth to cakes, cookies, and yeasted doughs. Luckily, the long shelf life of these items means they can be bought in bulk and set aside to make gooey cinnamon buns or snickerdoodles whenever the mood strikes. Another ingredient that every home baker needs? A stash of Costco's Kirkland signature organic vanilla beans. According to a recent post on Reddit, each container of 20 Madagascan vanilla pods costs an affordable $10.89 (prices may vary by location), making them an absolute steal at less than 50 cents per bean. The original poster described the pocket-friendly price as "such a great deal in comparison to Trader Joe's 2 beans for 2.99".
Vanilla beans can last up to two years if stored properly in an airtight container. However, they are best used within eight months if you want to benefit the most from their aroma and flavor. Vanilla beans are an incredible ingredient to stock up on because they can be used in so many ways. For instance, the aromatic black seeds hidden inside can be added to anything from custards and ice creams to cookie doughs and cake batter to lend a distinctive floral fragrance and sweetness that's more intense than a dash of vanilla extract.
Use the seeds and the pod to eke out your savings
The awesome thing about using fresh vanilla pods is that every part can be used in the kitchen, making them worth the investment. Professional bakers can't get enough of Costco's vanilla extract because of its affordable price point and aroma, but if you have whole vanilla beans, you can make your own by steeping them in vodka for two months. Whole vanilla pods can be tossed into simmering custards, too. However, splitting them open first ensures that the seeds are dispersed evenly, lending the finished product a beautiful, speckled appearance. Your recipe only calls for using the seeds? Save your scraped vanilla pod and place it in a jar of sugar to make a batch of vanilla-scented sweetener for sprinkling over your morning oatmeal or stirring into your coffee.
A plump shape and shiny exterior are a couple of features you need to look for when shopping for vanilla beans. Grade A vanilla pods are pliable due to their moisture content, but Grade B vanilla beans are drier and more brittle. One Redditor who bought a jar of Kirkland vanilla beans, described them as dry, stringy, and tiny, suggesting that Costco's offering might be of the Grade B variety. Nevertheless, they are still perfectly good to use in baking.