The Affordable Costco Kirkland Find Every Home Baker Needs

Savvy home bakers are never without essential items. Warming spices like cinnamon and ginger and liquid flavorings such as vanilla and almond extracts are key pantry ingredients that lend an inviting aroma and depth to cakes, cookies, and yeasted doughs. Luckily, the long shelf life of these items means they can be bought in bulk and set aside to make gooey cinnamon buns or snickerdoodles whenever the mood strikes. Another ingredient that every home baker needs? A stash of Costco's Kirkland signature organic vanilla beans. According to a recent post on Reddit, each container of 20 Madagascan vanilla pods costs an affordable $10.89 (prices may vary by location), making them an absolute steal at less than 50 cents per bean. The original poster described the pocket-friendly price as "such a great deal in comparison to Trader Joe's 2 beans for 2.99".

Vanilla beans can last up to two years if stored properly in an airtight container. However, they are best used within eight months if you want to benefit the most from their aroma and flavor. Vanilla beans are an incredible ingredient to stock up on because they can be used in so many ways. For instance, the aromatic black seeds hidden inside can be added to anything from custards and ice creams to cookie doughs and cake batter to lend a distinctive floral fragrance and sweetness that's more intense than a dash of vanilla extract.