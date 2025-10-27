The Oldest Italian Restaurants In The US

All national cuisines have history, but few wear their age as proudly as Italian food. The heritage, passed-down recipes, and restaurants run by multiple generations of the same family is a large part of what makes Italian cuisine so appealing: Eating food that's been made the same way for decades, if not centuries, feels like you're taking part in tradition. And you don't have to be in Italy to feel this. Italian food has been part of the fabric of the United States since the late 19th century, when the first immigrants from Italy made their way to the country, bringing recipes and cooking styles with them. Pretty soon, restaurants started springing up in major cities, and a surprising number of them have weathered all kinds of ups and downs.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many of the oldest restaurants in the country are centered around the Northeast. With Ellis Island acting as the entry point for millions of Italian immigrants, it was only natural that some of the biggest Italian communities established themselves relatively close by. Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Coney Island were all areas that saw Italian families set up restaurants that are still thriving now. Having said this, the oldest of them all defies this logic and is located on the other side of the country.