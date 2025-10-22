Walmart's $7 Pumpkin Dish Is An Affordable Williams Sonoma Dupe

For many, one of the best parts about fall is the themed decor and cooking items — picking out the best fall tablecloth, finding autumnal centerpieces, using fall-themed mugs, and more. If this is you, then you need to know about this super affordable pumpkin dish that you can get at Walmart, especially since it's a dupe for a much pricier piece of dishware.

Made by Staub, Williams Sonoma's adorable pumpkin dish comes in a cozy, autumnal orange hue and is as functional as it is cute. It's a cocotte — which is essentially another word for a dutch oven — that's available in two sizes (½ quart and ¾ quart), with the top of the pumpkin acting as the lid. You can use it for cooking individual portions of a multitude of comforting seasonal dishes — soups, casseroles, and more — or simply as a fun kitchen table centerpiece. There's just one problem: It's $50. That may be more than you want to spend on an item you'll probably only use during one season of the year. And that's where Walmart's dupe comes in.

The Pioneer Woman's pumpkin baking dish at Walmart, which is also a pumpkin with a lid, just in a slightly different shade of orange (but one that is still very autumnal), sells for a much cheaper price: just under $7. It also comes in green or white — a choice that Williams Sonoma does not offer. It holds a ½ quart, so it's the same size as the smaller option at Williams Sonoma, and can be used to make the same variety of dishes. It's microwave and dishwasher safe, as well as oven safe up to 450 degrees.