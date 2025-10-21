This Old-School Steakhouse Made Whiskey Steaks Famous

Omaha is famous for its steakhouses. It's the ultimate place for meat lovers, and nestled on South 73rd Street is a restaurant vital to its reputation. It's a cozy place with country western vibes, brick and stucco walls, and oversized adobe fireplaces. Vintage wooden chairs surround wooden square tables, and wagon wheels decorate a pole fence out front. Even the font on the sign is reminiscent of something out of "Lonesome Dove," displaying an iconic drawing of a cowboy and the restaurant's name outside the building: The Drover Restaurant & Lounge.

The Drover is the fourth oldest steakhouse in Omaha, but it's not just the restaurant's longevity that has won it a claim to fame: it's the whiskey steaks. These 8-ounce filets are marinated in whiskey, as well as a few other secret ingredients. A steak soaked in a whiskey marinade tastes different than any other slab of meat you've ever tried. Between the smoky, umami flavors of flame-grilled meat, you get a little bite of booze and a touch of caramel. It's a bold combination the Drover introduced to the public when it opened in 1979, after breaking away from a chain steakhouse called Cork 'N Cleaver. It rebranded as an independent restaurant and has been serving a menu with charbroiled whiskey steaks as the headliner ever since.