Whiskey Is Your Secret Ingredient For The Perfect Steak Marinade
Alcohol is a common upgrade for meat marinades — and with good reason. All of those nuanced flavors that make a good drink also add an extra tasty oomph to steak. But while most people turn to red wine for this purpose, it's not the only kind of alcoholic beverage that can turn your steak up a few notches. In fact, hard liquors can also be used to marinate beef and impart it with plenty of extra flavors, with whiskey being ideal for this purpose thanks to its delicate balance of sweet and smoky notes.
Combined with other traditional ingredients, a whiskey marinade is sure to produce a deliciously moist steak with a complex flavor profile that just might change how you soak those slabs of beef from now on. Even better, since you'll already have the whiskey on hand, you can use it to deglaze the pan after cooking the meat. Doing so will result in the perfect pan sauce to complement the flavors from the marinade.
The perfect whiskey for your marinade
Choosing the right whiskey for your marinade is as simple as opening the liquor cabinet and pulling out a bottle that you like to drink. Whereas cooking wines don't need to be ones you would necessarily imbibe, when it comes to something as strong as whiskey you'll want to choose one that tastes good on its own. For many people that means reaching for the classic rectangular bottle with the familiar black label: Jack Daniels. But it isn't the only option, of course. Whether you prefer Jim Beam, Glenlivet, or anything in between, you can rest assured that if you enjoy it straight up (or on the rocks), you'll also like the specific balance of flavors it gives a steak.
Since different types of whiskey have different taste profiles, you can expect distinct flavors from a marinade made from bourbon as compared to one made from Scotch, for example. Since Scotch is often particularly smoky, a steak marinated in it will have a smokier quality. Steak soaked in Irish whisky, on the other hand, will have a maltier taste. Likewise, Canadian whiskey, Tennessee whiskey, and bourbon are all on the sweeter side of the spectrum, which will also show through in the end. But for a spicier kick, you'll want to go with a rye.
What else should go in a whiskey marinade?
As with any great meat marinade, a whiskey-based one should contain certain basic elements such as acid, oil, sodium, aromatics, and sugar or another sweet ingredient. While the spirit can cover both the acid and the sweet element, it can't hurt to include some lemon juice or vinegar and brown sugar, honey, or maple syrup as well. As for the salty side, Worcestershire and soy sauce are both great options that will complement whichever type of whiskey you choose. From there, you'll want to include some favorite flavors such as garlic, chili flakes, black pepper, mustard, and whatever other spices or herbs you like to infuse in your steak. And don't forget the fat — butter, olive oil, or regular vegetable oil will all work.
Steak can be left to soak in a whiskey-based marinade for the same amount of time as any other, meaning soaking it in the refrigerator overnight for up to 24 hours is ideal. Letting it sit in the marinade any longer could result in overly soft and squishy meat. But by following simple marinade standards, using a little whiskey will elevate your steak dinner to new heights.