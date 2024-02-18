Whiskey Is Your Secret Ingredient For The Perfect Steak Marinade

Choosing the right whiskey for your marinade is as simple as opening the liquor cabinet and pulling out a bottle that you like to drink. Whereas cooking wines don't need to be ones you would necessarily imbibe, when it comes to something as strong as whiskey you'll want to choose one that tastes good on its own. For many people that means reaching for the classic rectangular bottle with the familiar black label: Jack Daniels. But it isn't the only option, of course. Whether you prefer Jim Beam, Glenlivet, or anything in between, you can rest assured that if you enjoy it straight up (or on the rocks), you'll also like the specific balance of flavors it gives a steak.

Since different types of whiskey have different taste profiles, you can expect distinct flavors from a marinade made from bourbon as compared to one made from Scotch, for example. Since Scotch is often particularly smoky, a steak marinated in it will have a smokier quality. Steak soaked in Irish whisky, on the other hand, will have a maltier taste. Likewise, Canadian whiskey, Tennessee whiskey, and bourbon are all on the sweeter side of the spectrum, which will also show through in the end. But for a spicier kick, you'll want to go with a rye.