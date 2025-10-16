For The Ultimate Grilled Cheese, Don't Use American Or Cheddar (Thanks, Gordon Ramsay)
Boasting a golden, toasty exterior and a scrumptiously gooey middle, a basic grilled cheese, made with cheddar or American cheese, has the chef's kiss seal of approval. Still, elevating this hot sandwich with some unexpected ingredients can fancy it up in no time. To prepare the ultimate grilled cheese, follow the example of British chef Gordon Ramsay and switch the standard filling for two Italian favorites; Romano and Asiago.
Grabbing a block of cheddar or American cheese from the fridge works a treat when making a grilled cheese for the kids. However, for adult palates, Romano and Asiago make an excellent team. Romano is a hard, salty cheese that has a rind on the outside and a low moisture content. Often used as an alternative to Parmesan, it doesn't melt as readily as a gruyere or Colby, but it does have a nutty, sharp flavor that's concentrated and savory. Asiago also has a nutty, rich quality. However, it has a creamier texture than Parmesan and Romano. The younger, fresher variety of Italian Asiago (fresco) melts well, so when combined with the Romano, it produces a complex grilled cheese with an umami personality.
Ramsay slices his cheese into blocks, instead of grating them, so he can cut them to fit the surface area of his bread slices. After removing the rind, each block is sliced again into thinner pieces and laid over the bread, which has been generously buttered on the other side.
Gordon Ramsay adds kimchi to his grilled cheese
Gordon Ramsay also stuffs a layer of kimchi into his sandwich to lend it a tangy, fermented flavor that counterbalances the richness of the cheese. (The Romano he uses actually contains pepperberries, which imbue the cheese with spicy and fruity notes, but you can use the plain variety if preferred.) Of course, the beauty of a grilled cheese is that you can layer in anything you have on hand, from deli meats and sliced tomatoes to bacon and pickles. Occasionally, Gordon Ramsay elevates his grilled cheese with onions, caramelizing them before deglazing the pan with a splash of sherry. The onions develop a sweeter flavor as they cook down, which complements the flavor of the cheese.
No matter the specifics of the filling, the celebrity chef presses the top of the sandwich down with a spatula in a hot skillet to help it develop a golden hue and toasty texture. This move also allows the Romano and Asiago cheeses to soften. These cheeses don't melt completely, resulting in a grown-up, sophisticated grilled cheese.
Other ways that celebrity chefs take their grilled cheese up a notch include mixing up the flavors with sweet and tangy additions such as dried apricots and capers, or coating the bread in mayo instead of butter.