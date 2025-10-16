For The Ultimate Grilled Cheese, Don't Use American Or Cheddar (Thanks, Gordon Ramsay)

Boasting a golden, toasty exterior and a scrumptiously gooey middle, a basic grilled cheese, made with cheddar or American cheese, has the chef's kiss seal of approval. Still, elevating this hot sandwich with some unexpected ingredients can fancy it up in no time. To prepare the ultimate grilled cheese, follow the example of British chef Gordon Ramsay and switch the standard filling for two Italian favorites; Romano and Asiago.

Grabbing a block of cheddar or American cheese from the fridge works a treat when making a grilled cheese for the kids. However, for adult palates, Romano and Asiago make an excellent team. Romano is a hard, salty cheese that has a rind on the outside and a low moisture content. Often used as an alternative to Parmesan, it doesn't melt as readily as a gruyere or Colby, but it does have a nutty, sharp flavor that's concentrated and savory. Asiago also has a nutty, rich quality. However, it has a creamier texture than Parmesan and Romano. The younger, fresher variety of Italian Asiago (fresco) melts well, so when combined with the Romano, it produces a complex grilled cheese with an umami personality.

Ramsay slices his cheese into blocks, instead of grating them, so he can cut them to fit the surface area of his bread slices. After removing the rind, each block is sliced again into thinner pieces and laid over the bread, which has been generously buttered on the other side.