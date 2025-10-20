Love Costco's Chicken Skewers? Try Aldi's Affordable Dupe
Costco regulars know where to find the good stuff, longtime staples, and member favorites like the grilled chicken skewers from WestEnd Cuisine. Those chicken skewers have been at Costco since at least 2022, and they're an absolute must-have for anyone looking for a quick dinner. Seasoned with lemon juice, garlic, and spices and pre-cooked, Costco's chicken skewers are a dream –- but you have to be a member to get them. There's a dupe out there, though, a taste-alike gem with all the qualities we love about Costco's chicken skewers, and you can find them at Aldi.
Next time you shop at Aldi, after you hit the bakery for its best item, go straight to the refrigerated section and look for Appleton Farms Rotisserie Style Chicken Skewers. Even at first glance, you'll notice a lot of similarities between the Costco and Aldi brands, from the exclusive use of high-quality chicken breast meat to the way it's presented inside very similar packaging. The only real difference between the two, aside from the branding, is the quantity inside the package. Costco's WestEnd Cuisine chicken skewers come in a package of 14 for $17.99, and Aldi's version is sold in a package of six starting at $6.99.
Here's what's great about Aldi's chicken skewers
Appleton Farms Rotisserie Style Chicken Skewers at Aldi are made with pre-cooked chicken breast coated in lemon juice, garlic, and spices, and they're very flavorful, just like Costco's chicken skewers. They also don't have any listed gluten-containing ingredients, and they're made with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. They come already skewered, ready to throw on the grill, into the microwave, or to eat cold as an appetizer with dipping sauces, or some feta and tzatziki alongside your favorite aperitif.
Just like the Costco chicken skewers, Aldi's chicken skewers are a secret weapon for anyone who is focused on increasing protein intake. With a whopping 21 grams of protein per serving, they're a quick way to get protein into your system without having to do anything except open a package. They make great protein-packed snacks, too, to keep you going throughout the day. Aldi's chicken skewers can be used like Costco's to make a great addition to salads, in tacos or quesadillas, and as the meat component in chicken pot pie or shepherd's pie, stir fries, and casseroles.