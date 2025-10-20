Love Costco's Chicken Skewers? Try Aldi's Affordable Dupe

Costco regulars know where to find the good stuff, longtime staples, and member favorites like the grilled chicken skewers from WestEnd Cuisine. Those chicken skewers have been at Costco since at least 2022, and they're an absolute must-have for anyone looking for a quick dinner. Seasoned with lemon juice, garlic, and spices and pre-cooked, Costco's chicken skewers are a dream –- but you have to be a member to get them. There's a dupe out there, though, a taste-alike gem with all the qualities we love about Costco's chicken skewers, and you can find them at Aldi.

Next time you shop at Aldi, after you hit the bakery for its best item, go straight to the refrigerated section and look for Appleton Farms Rotisserie Style Chicken Skewers. Even at first glance, you'll notice a lot of similarities between the Costco and Aldi brands, from the exclusive use of high-quality chicken breast meat to the way it's presented inside very similar packaging. The only real difference between the two, aside from the branding, is the quantity inside the package. Costco's WestEnd Cuisine chicken skewers come in a package of 14 for $17.99, and Aldi's version is sold in a package of six starting at $6.99.