This Creamy 4-Ingredient Smoothie Is Packed With Protein (No Processed Powders)
A smoothie made with protein powder is an easy fix when you can't bear to eat another egg white omelet for breakfast. However, this processed ingredient doesn't always taste the best and can have an unpleasantly chalky texture and unusual aftertaste to boot. The best way to make a fresh smoothie that's free from pre-packaged powders but still packed full of protein is simply to blend a dollop of Greek yogurt (instead of regular yogurt) with some frozen banana, a splash of milk, and a generous spoonful of peanut butter. This deliciously creamy smoothie is such a winner because it boasts a natural sweetness that comes from the frozen banana, a thick, satisfying texture from the milk and Greek yogurt, and an earthy nuttiness from the peanut butter.
The high protein content comes from the combination of the peanut butter, yogurt, and milk. To make a single serving of a high protein smoothie that easily contains over 20g of protein, simply blend a cup of whole milk (almost 8g of protein) with half a cup of Greek yogurt (around 10g of protein), two tablespoons of peanut butter (just over 7g of protein), and your frozen banana. These ratios aren't fixed so feel free to add more yogurt, less banana, or less peanut butter depending on your personal tastes and protein goals.
Greek yogurt is higher in protein and thicker than regular yogurt
The difference between Greek yogurt and regular yogurt is that the Greek stuff is strained of extra liquid, which results in a final product that has a thicker, more concentrated texture and a higher protein content. A like-for-like serving of Greek yogurt contains almost double the amount of protein than regular yogurt, making it an incredible ingredient in a breakfast smoothie. A tablespoon of peanut butter, meanwhile, contains 3.6g of protein but it's also a good source of healthy fats too. When combined with protein, these healthy fats help with blood sugar control and keep you feeling fuller for longer.
Adding buttermilk to your smoothie, which contains 8g protein per cup, is another great way to boost its protein content if you don't have Greek yogurt on hand, and are avoiding protein powders. The naturally tangy flavor of this fermented dairy product balances the sweetness of overly ripe banana and produces a breakfast drink that still has a thick and luscious quality to it. However, a squirt of honey or agave can make it sweeter if preferred.
Reducing your dairy intake? Then this green warrior protein smoothie might be a better fit. Packed with apple, kale, cucumber, and celery, the protein in this recipe comes from hemp hearts (almost 10g of protein in just three tablespoons). This super ingredient is a complete source of protein because it contains the nine essential amino acids that our bodies can't produce and so must be obtained through a food source.