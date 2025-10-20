This Creamy 4-Ingredient Smoothie Is Packed With Protein (No Processed Powders)

The difference between Greek yogurt and regular yogurt is that the Greek stuff is strained of extra liquid, which results in a final product that has a thicker, more concentrated texture and a higher protein content. A like-for-like serving of Greek yogurt contains almost double the amount of protein than regular yogurt, making it an incredible ingredient in a breakfast smoothie. A tablespoon of peanut butter, meanwhile, contains 3.6g of protein but it's also a good source of healthy fats too. When combined with protein, these healthy fats help with blood sugar control and keep you feeling fuller for longer.

Adding buttermilk to your smoothie, which contains 8g protein per cup, is another great way to boost its protein content if you don't have Greek yogurt on hand, and are avoiding protein powders. The naturally tangy flavor of this fermented dairy product balances the sweetness of overly ripe banana and produces a breakfast drink that still has a thick and luscious quality to it. However, a squirt of honey or agave can make it sweeter if preferred.

Reducing your dairy intake? Then this green warrior protein smoothie might be a better fit. Packed with apple, kale, cucumber, and celery, the protein in this recipe comes from hemp hearts (almost 10g of protein in just three tablespoons). This super ingredient is a complete source of protein because it contains the nine essential amino acids that our bodies can't produce and so must be obtained through a food source.