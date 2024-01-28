Buttermilk Is The Ingredient You Didn't Know Your Smoothie Needed

People love smoothies because they can offer an incredible balance of nutrition and delicious flavor. Smoothies are also the ultimate customizable drinks since you can make them in countless ways. Pick your favorite ingredients, load them in a blender, and out comes that special smoothie that you desire. You might've been told that your smoothie should always have some fruit, juice, greens, and something sweet like honey or peanut butter. While not essential, all of these ingredients are great. However, what you may not have been told is that your smoothie absolutely needs some buttermilk.

Using buttermilk as an ingredient is one of the best ways to make your smoothies taste way better. Smoothie development scientist Amanda Daily told well+good, "The best trick for creating a creamy smoothie is to add an ingredient or two high in protein." And according to WebMD, buttermilk is a great source of protein. Buttermilk is also very viscous and tangy. And when you blend it into your smoothie, you will get a delectably thick and flavorful result. So just how much buttermilk should you put in your smoothie?